 Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalSnag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station

Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station

The delay was attributed to a technical fault in the spring of a coach, which took over 17 hours to fix it.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 07:27 AM IST
article-image
Vande Bharat | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers of the Delhi-bound Vande Bharat Express created a ruckus at Rani Kamlapati Railway station after its departure was delayed by 11 hours on Monday. Furious over not been communicated about the train’s status, angry passengers squatted on railway tracks and stormed into the officers’ room.

Rani Kamalapati (Habibganj)–Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat Express was to leave Rani Kamalapati railway station (RKP) at 5.50am, but it finally left for New Delhi at 4.30pm, around 11 hours from the schedule departure. The delay was attributed to a technical fault in the spring of a coach, which took over 17 hours to fix it.

Read Also
MP: Herd Of 25 Elephants Roams Shahdol's Beohari, Sparks Concern Among Villagers
article-image

The passengers claimed that they were not given any information by the railways about what time the train would leave. Whether it would even leave or not? Officials said that when Vande Bharat Express returned to Bhopal from Hazrat Nizamuddin at 10:16 pm on Sunday, it was reported that the spring of coach number C-11 was broken. The train was taken to the yard located at Rani Kamlapati and it took 17 hours to repair the fault which led to delay.  

The train which was to leave at 5.50 in the morning, finally departed to Delhi 11 hours late, i.e. 4.30pm. The passengers, many of whom had arrived well in advance of the scheduled departure, voiced their anger over the lack of communication from authorities over the delay in the train’s departure. The passengers grew furious as the train’s departure kept getting delayed. Angry passengers created a ruckus in the officers' room at noon. Some of the passengers even squatted on the railway tracks at platform number 1 as a mark of protest. A few passengers even tried to board the Shatabdi Express but RPF jawans forcibly made them deboard the train.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP Gains Momentum With 5 Independent MLAs, Seeks 8 More For Majority
Maharashtra Election Results 2024: BJP Gains Momentum With 5 Independent MLAs, Seeks 8 More For Majority
Bombay HC Paves Way For Redevelopment Of 84-Year-Old Matunga Kapol Society
Bombay HC Paves Way For Redevelopment Of 84-Year-Old Matunga Kapol Society
Bombay HC Raps Police For Ignoring Magistrate's Order To File FIR In Suicide Case, Imposes ₹20,000 Fine On State
Bombay HC Raps Police For Ignoring Magistrate's Order To File FIR In Suicide Case, Imposes ₹20,000 Fine On State
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life For Wife’s Murder Despite Son Turning Hostile As Witness
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life For Wife’s Murder Despite Son Turning Hostile As Witness

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station

Snag-Hit Vande Bharat: 11-Hour Delay Sparks Passenger Protest At Rani Kamlapati Station

CM Mohan Yadav UK Tour: CM Seeks Global Investment For Madhya Pradesh During His Visit

CM Mohan Yadav UK Tour: CM Seeks Global Investment For Madhya Pradesh During His Visit

WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence

WCD Minister Nirmala Bhuria Launches ‘Hum Honge Kamyaab’ To Prevent Gender-Based Violence

Swachh Survekshan Neglected: Civic Body Unable To Address Areas Requiring Special Attention

Swachh Survekshan Neglected: Civic Body Unable To Address Areas Requiring Special Attention

World Heritage Week: Temple That Gave Narsinghpur Its Name Is Deteriorating

World Heritage Week: Temple That Gave Narsinghpur Its Name Is Deteriorating