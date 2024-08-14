Shocker! Husband, Wife & Kids Arrested For Tantrik's Murder; Family Lured Him Of Nepal Tour & Stabbed Him To Death Near Border

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of a family—the husband, wife, and their two children—were arrested for allegedly murdering a tantrik (occult) in Madhya Pradesh's Jablapur on Wednesday. The accused family lured the tantrik of a Nepal tour and stabbed him to death in Chargawa in Gorakhpur. They then threw his body in the bridge and returned.

The accused husband confessed to the crime, saying they decided to murder the tantrik as he would molest his wife in the garb of healing her.

The deceased has been identified as Basori Haldhar.

A case has been registered, and police have arrested four members of the same family on the statement of the accused on Wednesday.

The main suspects are Raja Vishwakarma, his wife Suman, their daughter Hemananth Vishwakarma, and their minor son, whose name hasn’t been revealed. However, another person named Ashish Soni was also involved but couldn’t be arrested, and police are searching for him.

The complete plan of murder

According to local reports, the incident pertains to the Shai Naka area of Sanjeevani Nagar, Jabalpur. Suman was not well for a long period of time, and she believed that there must be some influence of ghosts on her or someone has performed black magic since no medical treatment seemed to work. Meanwhile, an acquaintance of hers informed her about a tantrik named Basori Haldhar Patel, who can heal her.

She approached the tantrik and he informed that there should be no one present at home when he performed the exorcism, as the benefits will be more. Suman agreed. In the initial days, he performed an exorcism while sitting away from her. However, after a few days, he started molesting her and took a hefty amount from her.

But one day, he crossed all the limits and started touching her inappropriately. Disgusted, Suman told everything to her husband and children. Following which, the Vishvakarma family decided to kill him, with the help of a friend.

The family decided to take the tantrik to Nepal for a tour. All six of them left in a car on July 20. As soon as the car reached Chargawan in UP, 100 kms away from Nepal, Raja stabbed the tantrik in the neck. During this time, the minor son and Ashish strangled the Tantrik with a rope. When it was confirmed that the Tantrik was dead, he was thrown from the bridge.