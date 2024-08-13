14-Year-Old Girl Elopes With Her Maternal Uncle On Pretext Of Attending School in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

A 14 year old niece elopes with her maternal uncle |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 14-year-old girl allegedly eloped with her maternal uncle on the pretext of attending school in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur. The bizarre incident has raised suspicion about the relationship between the uncle and his niece, with her family threatening a hunger strike if police don't trace her soon.

After much protest by the family, a case has been registered, and police have started the search on Tuesday.

Family accuses police of 'no action'

According to information, the girl is a student in class 10 at the Government Higher Secondary Girls School in Rasmakhiriya village of Shahpura Shahpura in Jabalpur. The incident happened on July 31, when the teen girl left with her bag from school but did not return. Worried, her family started to search for her, but in vain.

Concerned about her whereabouts, the family rushed to the police station to file a complaint. According to her mother, every day her daughter left for school donning a uniform and carrying a bag. She usually returns by 5 in the evening. Similarly, she left home on the pretext of attending classes on the fateful day but did not return until late. After 8 p.m., the family started to search for her. They enquired about her at her friends' place but could not find her.

The mother further added that when she contacted her relatives, she was informed that the girl's maternal uncle, Narayan Singh, a resident of Damoh, had also been missing from home since the same day. The mother of the minor girl alleged that the girl's maternal uncle, Narayan, coaxed her and took her somewhere.

The family alleged that despite complaining to the police, no action has been taken till now, after which the mother and father of the minor girl reached the SDM office on Tuesday and their complaint was registered.