 Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints Left Unaddressed For 2 Years; VIDEO Viral
Madhya Pradesh Farmer Rolls Down The Road To Reach Collectorate After Land-Encroachment Complaints Left Unaddressed For 2 Years; VIDEO Viral

The unusual protest caught the attention of many who saw him rolling on the road.

Updated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A disappointed farmer was spotted rolling on the road to attend a public hearing after his multiple complaints regarding land encroachment went unaddressed in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa.

Disheartened over his complaints being ignored for two years, this time he chose to roll down and reach the Collectorate for a public hearing, instead of walking or taking a ride.

The video, posted on X by 'The Sootr', shows the farmer rolling on the main road with folded hands, as his clothes turned dirty due to dust. Astonished, the passersby stopped and started recording the video.

article-image

Collector promises action

The farmer from Khandwa's Sahayajala arrived at the public hearing by rolling on the grounds, as a form of protest. He accused officials of not addressing his repeated applications regarding land encroachment.

The unusual protest caught the attention of many who saw him rolling on the road. The collector, Anup Kumar Singh, has promised to take action after receiving the farmer’s application.

article-image

Many people have been facing delays in their cases at the collector's office, leading to frustration and repeated visits.

The farmer, Shyamlal, has been struggling for two years with no resolution to his issue. He claims that land grabbers have taken over his property, and despite his case being in the SDM court, the required report from the patwari has not been submitted.

Shyamlal expressed that his disabled father is also suffering due to the ongoing issue and that he feels he has not received justice.

