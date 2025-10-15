MP News: Large-Scale Illegal Cracker Sale Raises Concern In Dhar |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With the festive season round the corner, illegal sale of firecrackers without bills is thriving in several areas of Dhar district, including Kesur, Sadalpur and Bhaisala. It was found that firecrackers worth crores of rupees are being sold openly, without any billing or regulation.

In Sadalpur and Kesur, sale and purchase of firecrackers is conducted in large quantities yet no paperwork is maintained. Notably, this is happening under the watch of local officials and police, who appear to look the other way.

According to firecracker licence norms, storage warehouses must be located far from populated areas. However, in Sadalpur, a warehouse near the village was found stocked with firecrackers worth crores and being loaded into containers. Locals raised questions of safety risk as just one spark in the huge gunpowder can put the entire village in danger.

The licences of firecracker traders are renewed every year, however, during renewal, authorities do not check where the warehouses are established. Warehouses in residential areas pose safety risk due to accidents in the past.

Sales tax officer Aditya Pratap Singh said that his department could act only under orders from the Commissioner. “Action will only be taken following instructions of senior officials,” he said.

Attempts to contact SDM Dhar Rahul Gupta were unsuccessful. SDOP Badnawar Arvind Singh Tomar assured that inspections would be conducted and any risk factor would be reported to the government.

Meanwhile, tehsildar Dinesh Uikey said that an earlier investigation in Bhopal found everything in order, however, another inspection would be carried out.