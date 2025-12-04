 Indore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’

Indore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’

Medical officials said the babies are under precautionary care due to low birth weights. Three newborns weigh around 1 kg each, while the fourth weighs 750 grams. As per protocol for pre-term multiple births, all four have been kept in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for continuous monitoring. Two of the infants, whose vitals showed signs of weakness, were referred to Dolphin Hospital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 12:21 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore woman Shabana Mansuri, who lost her husband just three months ago, received what her family calls “four-fold blessings” after she gave birth to quadruplets three girls and one boy on Tuesday morning. The delivery took place at Cloth Market Hospital, and doctors confirmed that both the mother and newborns are healthy and stable.

The complex pre-term Caesarean surgery was successfully performed at 8:30 am by a team led by Dr Farhan Pathan and Dr Hemlata Gupta, under the supervision of neonatologist Dr Ritesh Palia.

Medical officials said the babies are under precautionary care due to low birth weights. Three newborns weigh around 1 kg each, while the fourth weighs 750 grams. As per protocol for pre-term multiple births, all four have been kept in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for continuous monitoring and support. Two of the infants, whose vitals showed signs of weakness, were referred for advanced neonatal management to Dolphin Hospital.

Read Also
Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Avadhuta Gita Released On Dattatreya Jayanti
article-image

Doctors emphasised that despite being premature, the condition of all four is now improving with respiratory, nutritional, and thermal support being provided round-the-clock.

FPJ Shorts
'Innocent Buyer Cannot Be Punished For Others’ Fraud': Bombay HC Quashes Cancellation Of Imported Car Registration
'Innocent Buyer Cannot Be Punished For Others’ Fraud': Bombay HC Quashes Cancellation Of Imported Car Registration
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 3: Mihir Hands Over His Properties To Tulsi
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
'Mini Dwarka' In Virar: A Grand Replica Of The Dwarkadhish Temple Unveiled
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur
IND vs SA 2nd ODI: South Africa Put On Masterclass Display To Defeat Team India By 4 Wickets In Raipur

Shabana’s family members reacted emotionally to the birth. Her sister Zoya described the moment as an arrival of “happiness after sorrow,” saying the newborns have brought renewed hope to the family.

Another sister, Gulnaz, recalled that her brother-in-law passed away earlier this year, making this miracle even more overwhelming. “The babies are delicate but stable. We thank Allah for giving our sister strength. These children are a blessing that has multiplied our happiness after grief,” she said tearfully.

Doctors noted that quadruplet births, though rare, have previously been reported in the region. In 2024, a 24-year-old woman from Kannod had also delivered four daughters at a private facility in Indore. Similar pre-maturity cases, including a triplet birth in 2023, were managed in supervised NICU care before discharge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Grand Prabhat Pheri Of Ranjit Hanuman On Dec 12

Indore News: Grand Prabhat Pheri Of Ranjit Hanuman On Dec 12

Indore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’

Indore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’

Indore News: Ban Put On Uncontrolled Use Of loudspeakers

Indore News: Ban Put On Uncontrolled Use Of loudspeakers

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Avadhuta Gita Released On Dattatreya Jayanti

Indore News: First Brass Edition Of Avadhuta Gita Released On Dattatreya Jayanti

MP News: Hindu Protesters Demand Action Against Accused Over Conversion Allegations In Alirajpur

MP News: Hindu Protesters Demand Action Against Accused Over Conversion Allegations In Alirajpur