Indore News: Three Months After Hubby Dies, Grieved Women Get A Fourfold ‘Blessings’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore woman Shabana Mansuri, who lost her husband just three months ago, received what her family calls “four-fold blessings” after she gave birth to quadruplets three girls and one boy on Tuesday morning. The delivery took place at Cloth Market Hospital, and doctors confirmed that both the mother and newborns are healthy and stable.

The complex pre-term Caesarean surgery was successfully performed at 8:30 am by a team led by Dr Farhan Pathan and Dr Hemlata Gupta, under the supervision of neonatologist Dr Ritesh Palia.

Medical officials said the babies are under precautionary care due to low birth weights. Three newborns weigh around 1 kg each, while the fourth weighs 750 grams. As per protocol for pre-term multiple births, all four have been kept in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for continuous monitoring and support. Two of the infants, whose vitals showed signs of weakness, were referred for advanced neonatal management to Dolphin Hospital.

Doctors emphasised that despite being premature, the condition of all four is now improving with respiratory, nutritional, and thermal support being provided round-the-clock.

Shabana’s family members reacted emotionally to the birth. Her sister Zoya described the moment as an arrival of “happiness after sorrow,” saying the newborns have brought renewed hope to the family.

Another sister, Gulnaz, recalled that her brother-in-law passed away earlier this year, making this miracle even more overwhelming. “The babies are delicate but stable. We thank Allah for giving our sister strength. These children are a blessing that has multiplied our happiness after grief,” she said tearfully.

Doctors noted that quadruplet births, though rare, have previously been reported in the region. In 2024, a 24-year-old woman from Kannod had also delivered four daughters at a private facility in Indore. Similar pre-maturity cases, including a triplet birth in 2023, were managed in supervised NICU care before discharge.