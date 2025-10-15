 Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship

The fest centered on cultivating inclusive thinking as the foundation for universal design

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:57 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing pride to Madhya Pradesh, Komal Vyas, a 33-year-old para-athlete from Indore, secured the third position in the BC3 category of the National Boccia Championship held during the International Purple Fest in Goa 2025.

The International Purple Fest Goa 2025 was a landmark global event promoting inclusion and accessibility. It was held from October 9 to 12, 2025, and hosted by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and United Nations India.

The fest centered on cultivating inclusive thinking as the foundation for universal design.

Read Also
Indore News: Woman Grabs Female Traffic Cop's Collar, Tears Uniform After She Stops Her From Beating...
article-image

A total of 40 players from different states participated in the Boccia competition, which was exclusively for physically challenged athletes. Komal was the only participant from Madhya Pradesh and displayed remarkable focus, consistency, and determination throughout the event.

FPJ Shorts
Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts
Gaza Receives 45 More Bodies From Israel Amid Fragile Ceasefire Efforts
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Urges Swift Action On Navi Mumbai Sports Complex And Housing Regularisation
Agri-Koli Youth Foundation Urges Swift Action On Navi Mumbai Sports Complex And Housing Regularisation
Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At Education
Breaking Barriers: Navi Mumbai’s First Signal School In Nerul Gives Street Children A Chance At Education
Mahim Dargah Warns Devotees Against Fraudsters Posing As Shrine Officials
Mahim Dargah Warns Devotees Against Fraudsters Posing As Shrine Officials

Boccia is a precision sport played by individuals with severe physical disabilities and requires exceptional concentration and control. Competing in the BC3 category, where players use assistive devices to throw or roll the ball, Komal performed with great skill and confidence.

Read Also
MP Board To Introduce CCTV Monitoring In Classes 10 & 12 Board Exams For The First Time
article-image

Komal expressed her happiness after winning third place and thanked her family, coaches, and supporters for their constant encouragement. Her achievement brought recognition to Indore and served as an inspiration for other para-athletes in Madhya Pradesh.

[Story by Tina Khatri]

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Large-Scale Illegal Cracker Sale Raises Concern In Dhar

MP News: Large-Scale Illegal Cracker Sale Raises Concern In Dhar

MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27

MP News: Cough Syrup Kills Another Child In Chhindwara, Toll Mounts To 27

MP News: Lokayukta Finds ₹1 Crore Cash, 2.5 Kg Gold, Property Documents In Raids On Retired Excise...

MP News: Lokayukta Finds ₹1 Crore Cash, 2.5 Kg Gold, Property Documents In Raids On Retired Excise...

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship

Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship

MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days

MP News: Farmer Commits Suicide Amid Crop Failure & Debt In Ujjain; Fourth Death In 15 Days