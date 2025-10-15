Indore News: 33-Year-Old Para-Athlete Komal Vyas Secures Third Place In National Boccia Championship |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bringing pride to Madhya Pradesh, Komal Vyas, a 33-year-old para-athlete from Indore, secured the third position in the BC3 category of the National Boccia Championship held during the International Purple Fest in Goa 2025.

The International Purple Fest Goa 2025 was a landmark global event promoting inclusion and accessibility. It was held from October 9 to 12, 2025, and hosted by the Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Government of Goa, in collaboration with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, and United Nations India.

The fest centered on cultivating inclusive thinking as the foundation for universal design.

A total of 40 players from different states participated in the Boccia competition, which was exclusively for physically challenged athletes. Komal was the only participant from Madhya Pradesh and displayed remarkable focus, consistency, and determination throughout the event.

Boccia is a precision sport played by individuals with severe physical disabilities and requires exceptional concentration and control. Competing in the BC3 category, where players use assistive devices to throw or roll the ball, Komal performed with great skill and confidence.

Komal expressed her happiness after winning third place and thanked her family, coaches, and supporters for their constant encouragement. Her achievement brought recognition to Indore and served as an inspiration for other para-athletes in Madhya Pradesh.

[Story by Tina Khatri]