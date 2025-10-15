Indore News: Firecracker Traders Directed To Ensure Safety Arrangements |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though Diwali is a supreme festival of the year, but it also is a time when the police and city administration must be extra alert and cautious to maintain law and order and to ensure that no mishap occurs during the celebration of the festival of lights.

Following these concerns, a crucial meeting of firecracker market operators was held at the Rajendra Nagar police station on Wednesday. The meeting, organised under Zone-01, focused on reviewing arrangements and implementing safety measures at temporary firecracker markets operating under the jurisdiction of Rajendra Nagar and Rau police stations.

The meeting was conducted in the presence of DCP Zone-01 Krishna Lalchandani, along with ADCP Zone-01, ACP Gandhi Nagar, SDM Rau, and police station in-charges of Rajendra Nagar and Rau. Senior officials from both the police and administrative departments attended the session.

During the meeting, DCP Krishna Lalchandani instructed office bearers of the Firecracker Traders’ Association and all licenced sellers to ensure 100% compliance with the checklist issued under the Explosives Act. Detailed guidelines were also shared regarding fire safety, crowd control, and traffic management.

Following the meeting, Lalchandani, along with police and administrative officers, conducted inspections at Regional Park Firecracker Market, Maa Bihar Firecracker Market, and IPS College Market area to review on-ground arrangements and adherence to safety standards.

During the inspection, all traders were issued the following key safety directives to maintain a minimum distance of 3 meters between shops. They were advised to ensure adequate availability of fire extinguishers, sand buckets, and water at every stall.

The traders were told that testing or lighting of fireworks in or near shops is strictly prohibited, markets must have firefighting equipment, water tankers, CCTV cameras, and private security guards deployed, firecrackers should not be unpacked for display; only sealed packs are to be sold, etc.

He also made the shopkeepers aware that only licensed sellers are permitted to operate and directed them to maintain organised parking arrangements near market areas to prevent obstruction of emergency services.