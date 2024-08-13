Indore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot himself after opening fire on his younger brother over a money dispute under the Aerodrome police station limit on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at their house in Durga Nagar Colony on Chhota Bangarda Road around 6:30 pm, in which the shooter died on the spot, while his brother was injured.

The deceased was identified as Parvez Shaikh, 40, and the injured as Javed Shaikh, 38. DCP zone-1 Vinod Kumar Meena said, “Parvez and Javed were unmarried and they used to have frequent disputes over money. On the day of the incident, an altercation broke out between them and they initially exchanged brawls.

Later, Parvez took out his licensed rifle and shot at Javed’s chest, leaving him injured. Parvez then shot himself in the head and died. Javed was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.” Their father is a retired police head constable and they have two sisters.

At the time of the incident, their sisters went outside for some work and their father and two children of their sister were in separate rooms. Parvez got the licence for the rifle in 2009 for a security guard job. Parvez did not have any job, while Javed is an autorickshaw driver.