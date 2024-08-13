 Indore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute

Indore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute

At the time of the incident, their sisters went outside for some work and their father and two children of their sister were in separate rooms.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot himself after opening fire on his younger brother over a money dispute under the Aerodrome police station limit on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at their house in Durga Nagar Colony on Chhota Bangarda Road around 6:30 pm, in which the shooter died on the spot, while his brother was injured.

FPJ Shorts
'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Says Indian Counterparts Are Better
'American Hotels Don't Get Hospitality': YouTuber Ishan Sharma Says Indian Counterparts Are Better
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: Launching September 1 with Major Updates
New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Revealed: Launching September 1 with Major Updates
'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career As BJP MP
'I Am All Over The Place': Kangana Ranaut Says Her Film Work Is 'Suffering' Due To Political Career As BJP MP
Walking 10,000 Steps A Day Is A Myth, Here's What You Can Do Instead
Walking 10,000 Steps A Day Is A Myth, Here's What You Can Do Instead
Read Also
BEWARE! Indoreans On Target Of Cyber Criminals From Bengaluru, Hyderabad
article-image
Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At...
article-image

The deceased was identified as Parvez Shaikh, 40, and the injured as Javed Shaikh, 38. DCP zone-1 Vinod Kumar Meena said, “Parvez and Javed were unmarried and they used to have frequent disputes over money. On the day of the incident, an altercation broke out between them and they initially exchanged brawls.

Later, Parvez took out his licensed rifle and shot at Javed’s chest, leaving him injured. Parvez then shot himself in the head and died. Javed was rushed to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.” Their father is a retired police head constable and they have two sisters.

At the time of the incident, their sisters went outside for some work and their father and two children of their sister were in separate rooms. Parvez got the licence for the rifle in 2009 for a security guard job. Parvez did not have any job, while Javed is an autorickshaw driver.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

MP August 13 Weather Update: Monsoon Trough Brings Downpours To State; Heavy Rains Expected In Next...

Indore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute

Indore: Man Kills Self After Shooting Brother In Money Dispute

Indore Updates: CM Mohan Yadav In City On August 13; Youth Represents India At BRICS Youth Summit

Indore Updates: CM Mohan Yadav In City On August 13; Youth Represents India At BRICS Youth Summit

Indore: Four Banks Offer Loan To Buy IDA Flats In Scheme No. 103

Indore: Four Banks Offer Loan To Buy IDA Flats In Scheme No. 103

Indore: Man Who Left Wife, Son In 2020 Reunited

Indore: Man Who Left Wife, Son In 2020 Reunited