 Indore News: Five Including Two Minors Caught For Theft At Vacant House
One of the accused women had asked for money from the house owner woman and when she refused, the accused committed theft at her place

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested five people including two minor boys involved in a house burglary in the Sarvsampanna Nagar area under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction, police said on Thursday. Stolen goods and their vehicles, all worth Rs 12 lakh were seized by the police and further investigations are underway into the case.  

DCP (zone-2) Kumar Prateek informed the media persons that the incident took place on October 9 at the house of Rashmi Juneja. Rashmi had gone with her husband to their hotel in Mahalaxmi Nagar at the time of the incident. When they returned home late at night, they found the lock broken and jewellery, silver items and cash missing from the house.

A team formed to trace the accused examined the CCTV installed near the spot and other places and identified the suspects using technical evidence. They were later arrested by the police.  

During questioning, it was found that one of the accused named Divya Bamne used to work at the complainant’s house. She had earlier asked for money from Rashmi but Rashmi refused to give the same.

Angered by this, Divya, along with her friend Rani Meena planned the theft. On the day of the incident, the two women had reached Juneja house in the morning and jammed the central lock of the main door using a stone so it could not be properly secured later.

Knowing that no one would be home in the afternoon, they returned with auto driver Gautam Chauhan and two minor boys to commit the burglary.

So far, the police have recovered gold jewellery (mangalsutra, chain, earrings, rings), silver utensils and ornaments, Rs 5100 in cash, a motorcycle, and an auto-rickshaw from them. The value of the seized goods is around Rs 12 lakh.

