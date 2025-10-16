Indore News: Holkar College Students Circulate Fake News About Principal’s Death; Two Booked |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an unprecedented and disturbing incident at prestigious Government Holkar Science College, some students allegedly fabricated and circulated a fake letter announcing the death of principal Prof Anamika Jain in a desperate attempt to stall their ongoing exams. The shocking act not only disrupted academic activity but also sparked widespread panic and grief within the college community.

According to police officials, the fake letter, titled “Important Information”, was created by copying the official college letterhead and falsely stated that due to the “sudden demise” of the principal, online exams scheduled for October 15–16 had been postponed and that all classes were suspended. The letter, circulated on social media on October 14, quickly went viral among students and staff.

The rumour spread so fast that many faculty members, employees and even acquaintances of the principal rushed to her residence, fearing the worst.

“Believing the letter to be genuine, many people even visited my home to express their condolences,” Jain said. “My family and I are extremely distressed after this fake letter was circulated on social media. The police should take strict legal action against the accused to prevent such incidents in the future,” she added.

Bhanwarkuan police station registered a case on Wednesday night based on a complaint filed by Jain. Police identified the accused as Mayank Kachhawa and Himanshu Jaiswal, both third-semester BCA students.

Bhanwarkuan police station in-charge Rajkumar Yadav confirmed that the FIR was lodged under Section 336(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for intentionally fabricating a false document with intent to defame a person—an offense punishable with up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine.

“The students created the letter as part of a deliberate conspiracy to halt the online exams and postpone classes,” Yadav said. “We acted swiftly once the complaint was received,” he added.

The incident has left the 134-year-old Holkar Science College—a cornerstone of higher education in Indore—grappling with disbelief.

College officials described the act as a severe breach of trust and decorum, warning that internal disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion, could follow in addition to the criminal proceedings.

“This kind of behaviour undermines not only the reputation of our institution but also the credibility of students at large,” Prof Sanjay Vyas. “The misuse of social media in this manner is deeply concerning,” he added.

Jain, meanwhile, alleged that “some disgruntled elements in the college have been harassing me through various malicious activities in an attempt to prevent me from discharging my official duties.”

The fake-death hoax, which was intended to force a postponement of the continuous and comprehensive evaluation (CCE) exams, instead prompted an immediate investigation by both the college administration and law enforcement authorities.

Educational experts and administrators have condemned the incident, warning that it reflects a growing trend of digital irresponsibility among students. “The act of fabricating a principal’s death to cancel exams is not just immature; it is a serious offense that could have legal ramifications,” said Indore division additional director (higher education) Dr RC Dixit.

Prof Sachin Sharma, director of the College Development Council at DAVV, called the episode “a cautionary tale for educational institutions nationwide”. He said, “This extraordinary case of students resorting to deception to escape exams serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of digital misinformation and the urgent need for awareness and accountability among students.”