Indore News: Contractor Crossing Railway Track Dies In Train Mishap

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old contractor who was crossing a railway track, died after coming in contact with a moving train in Sukhliya area on Wednesday night. The incident occurred when he was going to his construction site by foot and had attempted to cross the railway track.

According to GRP staff, the deceased was identified as Badriprasad Kurmi, a native of Vidisha who was residing in Bajrangpura in the city. His family members said that he was a contractor and had told them that he was going to visit his construction site. A bridge is under construction on the railway track, he had tried to cross the railway track from a nearby area when he accidently came in contact with the moving train and sustained severe head injuries, leading to his death.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Man sitting on railway track run over by train

A man, who was sitting on the railway track, died after he was run over by a moving train under Juni Indore police station limits on Wednesday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Shivram, a native of Khandwa district who was residing in Saifee Nagar. His family members said that Shivram was a labourer and was sitting on the railway track near his house. He did not hear the train honk and was run over by the moving train. His family members alleged that his body was lying on the track for nearly three hours and police did not arrange a vehicle to transport his body to the hospital.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased.