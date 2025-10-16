 Indore News: Outsourced Staff Strike At MY, MTH Compound Hospitals Hits Services
Indore News: Outsourced Staff Strike At MY, MTH Compound Hospitals Hits Services

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 10:23 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The already crisis-ridden Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital and MTH Compound Hospital were thrown into chaos on Thursday as outsourced employees engaged through Agile Company launched an indefinite strike, demanding pending salaries, Diwali bonuses and arrears.

Raising slogans against the management, the striking workers staged a sit-in protest inside the hospital, accusing the company of months-long negligence in payment. Many of the striking guards and housekeeping staff said they were facing severe financial hardships ahead of the Diwali festival, with even basic family expenses becoming difficult to manage.

As the protest intensified, security and cleanliness systems at both hospitals collapsed completely. At MY Hospital, several wards reported water shortage and uncollected medical waste was scattered across corridors. At MTH Hospital, the situation turned alarming as males were seen entering female wards, raising serious safety and privacy concerns for patients.

According to the protesting employees, the company has withheld bonuses and arrears since 2024 and the October salary has also not been credited, despite the festival being just days away.

“We’ve been working round the clock, but we’re treated unfairly every year. How are we supposed to celebrate Diwali when we haven’t even been paid?” said an agitated guard during the demonstration.

Meanwhile, hospital administration officials claimed that MGM Medical College had already released the full payment to Agile Company, putting the onus on the contractor.

“This is a matter between the company and its workers. The hospital has cleared all dues from its side,” an MY Hospital administrator said.

With security guards, cleaning staff and ward helpers all on strike, MY and MTH hospitals which were already under public scrutiny, now face another major administrative breakdown. 

