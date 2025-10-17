Madhya Pradesh October 17, 2025 Weather Updates: State Sees Cool Nights, Warm Days; Fresh Spell Of Rain Likely After October 19 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is currently experiencing a mix of weather conditions, with cold mornings, sunny afternoons, and chilly nights.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a new weather system forming over Uttar Pradesh may bring heavy rainfall to Madhya Pradesh after October 19.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light drizzle in parts of southern Madhya Pradesh over the next 3 days, with cloudy weather in some areas.

However, there is no forecast of heavy rain. The monsoon officially retreated from the entire state 4 days ago.

Some areas continue to record low nighttime temperatures. Khandwa was the coldest at 16°C, followed by Khargone and Naogaon (Chhatarpur) at 16.2°C, Rajgarh at 17.6°C, and Shivpuri at 18°C.

In contrast, several places recorded higher daytime temperatures, including Sidhi (34.8°C) and Ujjain (34.5°C).

Monsoon withdraws from state

Madhya Pradesh witnessed a ‘happy ending’ to the monsoon season. The rains lasted for 3 months and 28 days, making it the third heaviest rainfall in the last 10 years.

Weather scientists confirmed that the Southwest Monsoon has now completely withdrawn from the entire country, and the Northeast Monsoon has officially begun.

A new upper air cyclonic circulation forming over Uttar Pradesh is expected to impact Madhya Pradesh from October 19 onwards, bringing intense rainfall and a change in weather patterns.

On Thursday, Ujjain recorded the highest temperature at 34.5°C, followed by Indore (34.1°C), Gwalior (33°C), Bhopal (32°C), and Jabalpur (31.8°C) - all above their normal range for this time of year.

