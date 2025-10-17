 Indore News: Public Outcry Stops Moti’s Transfer To Vantara
Indore News: Public Outcry Stops Moti's Transfer To Vantara

In a major relief to animal lovers and city residents, the high-power committee has put an immediate stop to the proposed transfer of Indore Zoo’s beloved elephant, Moti, to Jamnagar’s Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Indore News: Public Outcry Stops Moti's Transfer To Vantara

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major relief to animal lovers and city residents, the high-power committee has put an immediate stop to the proposed transfer of Indore Zoo’s beloved elephant, Moti, to Jamnagar’s Vantara Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

The decision comes after days of public outcry, with citizens, school students, and animal welfare groups urging authorities to let Moti stay in his home city. Their emotional campaign reached state officials, prompting intervention from the Chief Wildlife Warden of Madhya Pradesh, whose official letter confirmed that Moti will not be relocated for now.

Acknowledging concerns about Moti’s emotional well-being and loneliness, the administration has initiated efforts to arrange a female companion for him. Letters have been sent to various zoos across the country seeking assistance in finding a suitable mate.

Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav assured that Moti’s safety, health, and emotional balance remain top priorities.

“We are committed to giving Moti the best possible environment. His physical condition and mental comfort are being closely monitored,” said Dr Yadav.

The move comes as a reversal of the committee’s earlier order issued on October 13, which directed Moti’s transfer to Jamnagar a decision that was strongly opposed by the Indore Municipal Corporation and zoo authorities due to his fragile health.

