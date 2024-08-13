Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At Indore's MY Hospital; Demand Heightened Security | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and Junior Doctors Association (JDA) struck work at MY Hospital and associated hospitals indefinitely, following a brutal and unjustified attack on a female resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The medicos also took out a candlelight march from MY Hospital to MGM Medical College campus to protest against the incident and expressed their unwavering solidarity with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and their colleagues in West Bengal, condemning the violent incident as an attack on the entire medical fraternity, which has been tirelessly serving the public.

'We are deeply disturbed by repeated assaults on medical professionals, have decided to halt all duties except emergency services as a mark of protest. The associations have called for immediate and strict action against perpetrators to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents in the future,’ the association members said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Progressive Medical Teachers Association has extended its support to Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and Junior Doctors Association (JDA) in their protest against the brutal incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor. Medical teachers have written a formal letter to the Chief Minister, urging immediate and decisive action to enhance security of medical professionals across the state.

The Progressive Medical Teachers Association highlighted the urgent need to strengthen security measures in all medical colleges, particularly for resident doctors and physicians.

Doctors’ associations demands

1. Round-the-clock security: Ensure 24/7 security in all medical colleges to protect medical staff from potential threats.

2. Restricted access to medical areas: Prevent unauthorised individuals from entering doctors' rooms or seminar halls during working hours.

3, Provision of on-site meals: Establish 24-hour access to meals and refreshments within medical college premises, so resident doctors do not need to leave for basic necessities.

4. Safe environment in hostels: Guarantee a secure and supportive environment in hostels and on routes between hostels and hospitals.