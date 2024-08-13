 Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At Indore's MY Hospital; Demand Heightened Security
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreKolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At Indore's MY Hospital; Demand Heightened Security

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At Indore's MY Hospital; Demand Heightened Security

Protest against rape and murder of resident doc in West Bengal. Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association writes to CM, demands heightened security.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 07:44 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At Indore's MY Hospital; Demand Heightened Security | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and Junior Doctors Association (JDA) struck work at MY Hospital and associated hospitals indefinitely, following a brutal and unjustified attack on a female resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The medicos also took out a candlelight march from MY Hospital to MGM Medical College campus to protest against the incident and expressed their unwavering solidarity with the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and their colleagues in West Bengal, condemning the violent incident as an attack on the entire medical fraternity, which has been tirelessly serving the public.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC: Minorities Commission Has No Powers To Adjudicate Disputes Or Direct Employment In Civic Bodies
Bombay HC: Minorities Commission Has No Powers To Adjudicate Disputes Or Direct Employment In Civic Bodies
NIRF Rankings 2024: University Of Mumbai And ICT Slip, IIT-B & TISS Make Gains
NIRF Rankings 2024: University Of Mumbai And ICT Slip, IIT-B & TISS Make Gains
Bombay HC Leaves 15-Year-Old Survivor's Decision On Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) After Considering Risks And Options
Bombay HC Leaves 15-Year-Old Survivor's Decision On Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) After Considering Risks And Options
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Protest BMC's Misuse Of Reserved Public Amenities Plot
Mumbai: Chandivali Residents Protest BMC's Misuse Of Reserved Public Amenities Plot

'We are deeply disturbed by repeated assaults on medical professionals, have decided to halt all duties except emergency services as a mark of protest. The associations have called for immediate and strict action against perpetrators to ensure justice and prevent similar incidents in the future,’ the association members said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Progressive Medical Teachers Association has extended its support to Resident Doctors Association (RDA) and Junior Doctors Association (JDA) in their protest against the brutal incident of rape and murder of a resident doctor. Medical teachers have written a formal letter to the Chief Minister, urging immediate and decisive action to enhance security of medical professionals across the state.

The Progressive Medical Teachers Association highlighted the urgent need to strengthen security measures in all medical colleges, particularly for resident doctors and physicians.

Read Also
Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Maharashtra Resident Doctors To Halt Elective Services In...
article-image

Doctors’ associations demands

1. Round-the-clock security: Ensure 24/7 security in all medical colleges to protect medical staff from potential threats.

2. Restricted access to medical areas: Prevent unauthorised individuals from entering doctors' rooms or seminar halls during working hours.

3, Provision of on-site meals: Establish 24-hour access to meals and refreshments within medical college premises, so resident doctors do not need to leave for basic necessities.

4. Safe environment in hostels: Guarantee a secure and supportive environment in hostels and on routes between hostels and hospitals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At...

Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Resident, Junior Doctors Strike Work, Hold Candlelight March At...

Madhya Pradesh: BOI Announces Samjhauta Day; Golden Opportunity For NPA Borrowers To Settle Loans On...

Madhya Pradesh: BOI Announces Samjhauta Day; Golden Opportunity For NPA Borrowers To Settle Loans On...

Narmada Water Debate: Fact Or Fiction?

Narmada Water Debate: Fact Or Fiction?

FPJ Impact: Out Of 10K, 4,000 Caste Certificates Of Students Ready For Distribution In Madhya...

FPJ Impact: Out Of 10K, 4,000 Caste Certificates Of Students Ready For Distribution In Madhya...

Hostel Woes: Madhya Pradesh's Tribal Hostels Struggle Without Essential Staff; Inmates Forced To...

Hostel Woes: Madhya Pradesh's Tribal Hostels Struggle Without Essential Staff; Inmates Forced To...