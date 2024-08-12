Kolkata Woman Doctor Rape-Murder: Maharashtra Resident Doctors To Halt Elective Services In Hospitals From Today

Representative Image

Mumbai: In support of the residents of R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) announced that it will be suspending elective services in hospitals throughout Maharashtra as of Tuesday, August 13, 2024.

In a press release, the association wrote, "We write today to express our profound grief and outrage towards the tragic incident of physical assault, rape, and murder of a second-year PG resident from R.G. Kar Medical College, Kolkata."

Which Services Will Be Halted?

OPD's (Out-Patient Department)

Elective OTs (Elective Surgery)

Ward duties

Lab services

Academic duties

"Today we are compelled to take elevate our actions. In solidarity with our colleagues, we support the nationawide halting of elective services which will include OPD's, elective OTs, ward duties, lab services and academic duties starting from Tuesday, 13th August 9:00 AM," the letter added.

However, the emergency services will continue as per usual.

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors has called for the following measures to be taken immediately on the issue (as mentioned in the press release):

1. Immediate, impartial, and transparent investigation of this crime by the central authority.

2. No police brutality toward our fellow colleagues who are protesting.

3. Formation of an expert committee to speed up the implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

4. Improvising security measures, including fully functional CCTVs and well equipped guards for better safety of healthcare workers

5. Providing quality hostels as well as proper on-call rooms to the resident doctors.

The association further declared its support for the demands put forth by the strikers from FORDA and R.G. Kar. Medical College in Kolkata.

About The Incident

On Friday, August 9, a woman who was a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital was discovered semi-naked inside the hospital's seminar hall.

The victim reportedly suffered injuries to various body parts and her privates while working on Thursday night. She also had a broken neck bone on her right.

In related news, Sanjoy Roy, a volunteer for the community, was detained by police on Saturday due to CCTV footage. He was subsequently granted 14 days of police custody after appearing in session court.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, visited the residence of the woman who was sexually assaulted and died at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Friday, August 9.

CM Mamata's visit coincides with nationwide demonstrations by resident physicians calling for an investigation by the CBI and justice.

After the public outcry over the incident has grown, Chief Minister Mamata stated that she would not object to central agencies looking into the matter if the family requests one.