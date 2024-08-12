 West Bengal: Sanjay Roy, Accused In Kolkata Trainee Doctor’s Rape & Murder Case, Had History Of Marital Troubles & Alleged Misconduct
According to a report in India Today’s news portal, Roy's neighbours claimed that he had been married four times, with three of his previous wives abandoning him because of his behaviour. His fourth wife passed away last year due to cancer.

Aritra Singha AgenciesUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Kolkata: Sanjay Roy, prime accused in the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, allegedly had a history of marital troubles, with neighbours revealing that three of his four wives had left him due to his "misconduct."

India Today's News Portal's Report Reveals Deatils

The neighbours also alleged that Roy often returned home late at night in an inebriated state. However, denying the allegations against her son, Malati Roy said, “My son is innocent. He has confessed to the crime under pressure from the police.”

Details Revealed By The Sources

Meanwhile, sources revealed that Roy was part of the police welfare board and regularly used bikes with the Kolkata Police (KP) logo meant for cops! His elder sister, who is also in the police, said on condition of anonymity that she and her mother had “abandoned” Sanjoy due to his waywardness. The police found several violent pornographic videos on Roy's mobile phone and investigators have described him as having a "pervert mind".

