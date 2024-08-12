West Bengal: Protests Continues Over RG Kar Incident, CP Met With Agitators |

Kolkata: Following the alleged rape and murder of trainee doctor, superintendent of RG Kar medical college and hospital Sanjay Vashisth is removed from his post.

Bulbul Mukhopadhayay is made the new superintendent of the hospital.

The protesting students demanded removal of the Principal, and several claimed that the Principal is behind everything.

Chanting slogans of ‘No Safety, No duty’ students of all government hospitals were seen protesting across the state.

“We demanded compensation to the family, judicial enquiry and removal of super, Principal, head of chest medicine head in 12 hours. We also want SIT to update us with a day to day report,” said a protesting student of RG Kar.

The students also demanded a written apology from the head of the institution.

The Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyel along with Joint CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma held an emergency meeting with the protesting students at RG Kar hospitals.

Talking to the media, Goyel said that all the demands of the protestors will be met and also urged people not to fall trap in ‘rumours’.

“We have listened to the demands of the protestors. We will start a helpline number where anyone can connect with us with any problems and grievances. This is not just for this institute but also for other institutes. The investigation is going on. No one should fall into the trap of any rumours,” said Goyel.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Regarding the rape and murder of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on the night of August 9, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal says"...Joint CP Crime has met the family of the deceased today also. The… pic.twitter.com/PloRCmVKe1 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2024

Following the demand of the protestors assistant CP has been removed from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

On the other hand, Jt. CP (crime) Murlidhar Sharma met the parents of the deceased trainee doctor and handed over the autopsy report.

“Our investigation is transparent and the parents of the deceased doctor said that they are keeping trust in us. We will do everything to get the dead doctor justice,” said Sharma.

The parents of the dead doctor also mentioned that they are keeping faith in the investigation process.

Meanwhile, BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar had written a letter to Union Health Minister JP Nadda to send a team of National Medical Commission to investigate the matter.

“This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures in government-run medical colleges and hospitals across the country. I request to send a team of National Medical Commission to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. Also enforce stringent security protocols, including the installation of more CCTV cameras, the presence of adequate security personnel, and the restriction of unauthorized access to sensitive areas within medical institutions. I request you to advocate for a CBI investigation and ensure that the case is the culprits to justice,” read part of the letter.

However, it has been learnt that arrested civic volunteer Sanjay Roy was part of the police welfare board and used to use motorbikes with Kolkata Police (KP) logo that was allotted for police.

Roy’s elder sister who is also in police on anonymity mentioned that he and her mother had abandoned Sanjoy due to his ‘habits’.