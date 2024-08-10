'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the uproar surrounding the tragic death of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, stating that if necessary, the accused in the case would face the death penalty. Banerjee stated that she had ordered the case to be expedited through a fast-track court to ensure swift justice.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and despicable, Banerjee expressed her deep personal anguish over the death, likening it to a personal loss. She acknowledged the justified anger and demands of the medical community and assured them of her support.

Banerjee Contacts Victim's Family

Banerjee revealed that the accused, who has since been arrested, was an employee of the hospital. She has contacted the victim's family and assured them that the government would take appropriate action.

"I have instructed that the case be fast-tracked. If needed, the accused will be hanged, but they must receive the strictest punishment possible," Banerjee declared. She further urged the protesting doctors to continue treating patients while maintaining their protest, emphasizing that the state government was fully committed to a thorough investigation.

Banerjee also stated that if those protesting felt they could not trust the state administration, they were welcome to approach another law enforcement agency. She reiterated that her administration had nothing to hide and was in close communication with the police to ensure a transparent investigation. "Exemplary punishment must be delivered," she stated.

West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP Hits Calls For CBI Probe

The Chief Minister’s comments come amidst growing political and public outcry. Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the 31-year-old doctor. Adhikari, who described the death as suspicious, noted that the body was found with injury marks, suggesting possible strangulation and signs of sexual assault.

He criticised the state government’s response, which included forming an 11-member inquiry committee, arguing that it reflected either negligence or an attempt to cover up the incident. Adhikari also urged medical students to protest against the state government’s alleged complacency, promising them his full support.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul echoed the demand for a CBI investigation, citing the condition in which the doctor’s body was found—naked and bruised—as evidence of a possible rape and murder. Paul also questioned the integrity of the postmortem process, which was conducted after dark, a practice she deemed inappropriate and potentially indicative of a cover-up. She insisted on a re-postmortem by a central government hospital to ensure that justice was served.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy, while reviewing the situation, expressed hope that the accused would soon be arrested and face due punishment. In response to the incident, students held a candlelight march in Kolkata, symbolizing their demand for justice and marking a somber reflection on the safety and rights of medical professionals in the state.