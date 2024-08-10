 'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder

'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder

Describing the incident as unfortunate and despicable, Mamata Banerjee expressed her deep personal anguish over the death, likening it to a personal loss. She acknowledged the justified anger and demands of the medical community and assured them of her support.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 03:17 PM IST
article-image
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | Mamata Banerjee/Facebook

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the uproar surrounding the tragic death of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, stating that if necessary, the accused in the case would face the death penalty. Banerjee stated that she had ordered the case to be expedited through a fast-track court to ensure swift justice.

Describing the incident as unfortunate and despicable, Banerjee expressed her deep personal anguish over the death, likening it to a personal loss. She acknowledged the justified anger and demands of the medical community and assured them of her support.

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine
'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder
'Will Hang Accused If Needed': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Trainee Doctor Murder
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted: First Look and Key Details Revealed
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spotted: First Look and Key Details Revealed
Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison
Yezdi Scrambler vs Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: A Detailed Urban Scrambler Comparison

Banerjee Contacts Victim's Family

Banerjee revealed that the accused, who has since been arrested, was an employee of the hospital. She has contacted the victim's family and assured them that the government would take appropriate action.

"I have instructed that the case be fast-tracked. If needed, the accused will be hanged, but they must receive the strictest punishment possible," Banerjee declared. She further urged the protesting doctors to continue treating patients while maintaining their protest, emphasizing that the state government was fully committed to a thorough investigation.

Banerjee also stated that if those protesting felt they could not trust the state administration, they were welcome to approach another law enforcement agency. She reiterated that her administration had nothing to hide and was in close communication with the police to ensure a transparent investigation. "Exemplary punishment must be delivered," she stated.

Read Also
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College...
article-image

West Bengal Legislative Assembly LoP Hits Calls For CBI Probe

The Chief Minister’s comments come amidst growing political and public outcry. Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of the 31-year-old doctor. Adhikari, who described the death as suspicious, noted that the body was found with injury marks, suggesting possible strangulation and signs of sexual assault.

He criticised the state government’s response, which included forming an 11-member inquiry committee, arguing that it reflected either negligence or an attempt to cover up the incident. Adhikari also urged medical students to protest against the state government’s alleged complacency, promising them his full support.

Read Also
Kolkata Shocker: One Arrested In Connection With Trainee Doctor's Murder & Rape; Autopsy Report...
article-image

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul echoed the demand for a CBI investigation, citing the condition in which the doctor’s body was found—naked and bruised—as evidence of a possible rape and murder. Paul also questioned the integrity of the postmortem process, which was conducted after dark, a practice she deemed inappropriate and potentially indicative of a cover-up. She insisted on a re-postmortem by a central government hospital to ensure that justice was served.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy, while reviewing the situation, expressed hope that the accused would soon be arrested and face due punishment. In response to the incident, students held a candlelight march in Kolkata, symbolizing their demand for justice and marking a somber reflection on the safety and rights of medical professionals in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In...

Rajasthan: BSF Recovers 3 Kg Of Heroin At Vijit Post Of India-Pakistan Border Near Anupgarh In...

PM Modi To Unveil 109 Climate-Resilient & Biofortified Crop Varieties In Delhi On August 11

PM Modi To Unveil 109 Climate-Resilient & Biofortified Crop Varieties In Delhi On August 11

Video: 4 Men Posing As Sadhus Brutally Beaten With Slippers By Villagers After Theft In Lucknow

Video: 4 Men Posing As Sadhus Brutally Beaten With Slippers By Villagers After Theft In Lucknow

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh Responds Days After Being Accused Of Antilia Bomb...

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh Responds Days After Being Accused Of Antilia Bomb...

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes Comparisons To Bangladesh, Defends India’s...

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Criticizes Comparisons To Bangladesh, Defends India’s...