 Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)

Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO)

The semi-nude body of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday, the police said. The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was on duty on Thursday night.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 06:30 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College Seminar Hall; Police Launch Investigation (VIDEO) |

Kolkata, Aug 9: The semi-nude body of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor was found inside the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday, the police said. The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, was on duty on Thursday night.

Hospital sources said the body bore injury marks. "She also had dinner with her juniors at around 2 AM then went to the seminar room since there is no separate on-call room to take some rest. In the morning, we found her body there," a doctor of the hospital, who did not want to be named, told PTI.

FPJ Shorts
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
IOCL Announces Recruitment For Visiting Specialist & Shift Duty Doctors, Check Vacancy Details, Eligibility Criteria, & More
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Hina Khan Asks, 'What's Your Excuse?' While She Shares The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle In A Recent Video
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
Naezy Reveals Reason Behind His Fallout With Divine: 'Mujhe Theek Nahi Laga Ki Mai Uske Peeche Lagun'
UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO
UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO

A senior police officer said, "Her body was found in the seminar hall at the Emergency building by fellow students. We are talking to doctors, nurses and others who were on duty with her last night. The matter is being investigated."

City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, along with other officers, visited the hospital and held a meeting with senior officials of the medical establishment.

An official at the hospital said that a three-member panel was constituted by the authorities to probe into the death of the doctor. A senior member of the Association of Health Service Doctors, Dr Manas Gumta, alleged that there were attempts to "suppress" the matter.

"This is unprecedented and never happened in Bengal. The most unfortunate thing is that now there are attempts to suppress fact and make it look like a case of suicide. The post-mortem examination should be conducted on camera by an expert not associated with the hospital," Gumta said.

Read Also
Nashik: Doctor’s Stolen Purse Recovered Within Hours; Mumbai Naka Police Arrest Suspect
article-image

The former secretary of the Association demanded removal of the Principal of the medical college.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO

UP: Bareilly Police Nab Serial Killer Suspected To Have Killed 9 Women In 14 Months; VIDEO

Video: Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 530 Days Of Incarceration,...

Video: Former Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia Walks Out Of Tihar Jail After 530 Days Of Incarceration,...

Too Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check...

Too Close For Comfort! PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi & Other MPs Attend Meeting Called By LS Om Birla; Check...

'Leave Or Else I Will Kill You': Woman Kicks And Hits Drunk Man With Slipper After He Attacked Her &...

'Leave Or Else I Will Kill You': Woman Kicks And Hits Drunk Man With Slipper After He Attacked Her &...

Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College...

Kolkata: Body Of Woman Post-Graduate Trainee Doctor With Injury Marks Found In Medical College...