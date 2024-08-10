Kolkata Shocker: One Arrested In Connection With Trainee Doctor's Murder & Rape; Autopsy Report Reveals Chilling Details | Representative Image

The police have arrested one person for his suspected role in the death of a female postgraduate trainee doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The body of a second-year medical student was discovered in the seminar hall of a government-run hospital in Kolkata on Friday under mysterious circumstances. The deceased, a post-graduate trainee (PGT) in the department of chest medicine, was discovered in the hospital's Emergency building's seminar hall, semi-naked and with marks on her body.

According to senior police officer, the arrested man was an outsider with unrestricted access to the hospital's departments. Five people, who were on duty with her on Thursday night, have also been interrogated, police said.

"We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," the police officer told PTI.

Details of the incident

The deceased's father has alleged wrongdoing and rape. He said, “I am quite sure that my daughter was raped before she was murdered. The injury marks on her body are evident. She was found semi-naked. Efforts are on to hide the truth. I do not understand why they (hospital authorities) are delaying the investigation.”

Meanwhile, a doctor of the hospital, who chose to remain anonymous, said, "She had dinner with her juniors around 2 am. She then went to the seminar room since there is no separate on-call room to take some rest. In the morning, we found her body there.”

Black spot for the country !

A Resident Doctor allegedly Raped & Murdered at own workplace



If IAS /IPS can get securities at workplace then why cant Doctors?



Doctors Need Central Protection Act!!



Who can give answer to her Mother's Cry ?#MedTwitter @PMOIndia @JPNadda pic.twitter.com/u3UQvviJfk — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) August 9, 2024

PTI has a copy of the first autopsy report. The woman had injury marks on various portions of her body and was bleeding from her privates, according to the four-page report.

"There was bleeding from both her eyes and mouth, injuries over the face and nail. The victim was also bleeding from her private parts. She also has injuries in her belly, left leg… neck, in her right hand, ring finger and… lips," it said.

The autopsy was performed on camera with the presence of the woman's mother and two female witnesses.

Just imagine the kind of pain and torture this bright young doctor had to face. These are the documented injuries as per the inquest report.CBI investigation should be conducted & culprits should be identified & harshest punishment should be given#JusticeForAishwarya #MedTwitter https://t.co/TNiYPGAVIh pic.twitter.com/r7oDwKKmeZ — Dr.Shubham anand (@shubham_a_jha) August 9, 2024

According to a top Kolkata Police officer, the incident happened between three and six in the morning.

"Her neck bone was also found broken. It seems that she was first strangulated and then smothered to death. We are waiting for the full report of the autopsy, which will help us identify the culprits," he said.

Student protest & Political turn

PGT physicians at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, meantime, have suspended operations in every department but the emergency room in protest and are calling for the quick apprehension of those responsible.

A number of student associations organised a protest and called for an expeditious investigation into her demise.

Resident Doctors of R G KAR medical College are on Complete #Strike !!



We Need Support from all Doctors & Faculties



Doctors Need Central Protection act



Doctors Need Safety at own Workplace #JusticeForDrAishwarya #medtwitter pic.twitter.com/FclNcb0EzW — Indian Doctor🇮🇳 (@Indian__doctor) August 10, 2024

Several opposition BJP figures, such as MLA Agnimitra Paul, also paid a visit to the hospital and demanded that a magistrate conduct an impartial inquiry.

(With inputs from PTI)