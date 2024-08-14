Unbound: Cheats On A Winning Spree; Cyber Fraud Up By 500% In 2 Years, People Lose ₹235 Cr In 7 Months

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The cyber frauds are increasing at a jet speed in the state. In last two years, the fraud increased to 500% in the state, officials said here on Tuesday. Every day, about 58 complaints are filed at police station in the state.

But this number is less, because several complaints remain unheard as police personnel posted at police stations try to bypass complaints following complications in investigations.

In 2023, cyber police registered 34,000 complaints of the victims. ADG, cyber cell, Yogesh Deshmukh, told Free Press, “This year till July, 21,000 complaints of cyber fraud were received and Rs 235 crore were siphoned off by cyber fraudsters”. In 2022, the fraudsters siphoned off Rs 4.70 crore in the state, which crossed Rs 235 crore this year, which is 500% higher.

According to Deshmukh, awareness among people also increased in last two years as cyber fraud victims are contacting police and banks about the fraud committed. The police recovered 12% of the seized amount in current year. In 2022, the seizure was only 4.5%.

Future ready

Cyber desk will be set up at every police station in the state in three phases. The state has about 1100 police stations. Besides, a cyber police station will be established in every district. This police station will work on the lines of Mahila police station and AJAAKS police station.