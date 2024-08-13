VIDEO: Schoolgirls Tie 'Raksha Sutra' To Soldiers Posted Away From Their Families Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

School girls tying rakhi to the soldiers |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Bandhan dropped early in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur as schoolgirls tied' raksha sutra' or 'rakhis' on the wrists of soldiers who were posted away from their families. The event was organised by Vidhya Bharti on Tuesday.

The girls, as a token of love, crafted the rakhis for their beloved soldier brothers. They thanked them for keeping the nation and its residents safe and secure.

Speaking to the media, army jawan Sukhvinder Singh shared that he was feeling immensely gratified. "I wish all sisters much happiness. Also, I request that they fight a little less with their brothers," he jokingly said.

#WATCH | School Girls Tie 'Rakhi' To Soldiers Posted On Duty Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan In Jabalpur#RakshaBandhan #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/5uVUQpJ1T8 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 13, 2024

The visuals show the girls tying rakhi to the GRC soldiers. They applied tilak, exchanged sweets, and then tied rakhi on the wrists of the soldiers. Feeling a mix of emotions, the army jawans, who were away from their families to guard their country, had teary eyes with a big smile on their faces. They blessed the girls and also took a pledge to protect them and the entire country.

Phrases like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” were echoed during the celebration to pay tribute to the motherland.

Feeling full of love and joy, the soldiers said they could never imagine that this Rakshabandhan could turn out to be so memorable for them, away from their families.