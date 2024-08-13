 VIDEO: Schoolgirls Tie 'Raksha Sutra' To Soldiers Posted Away From Their Families Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalVIDEO: Schoolgirls Tie 'Raksha Sutra' To Soldiers Posted Away From Their Families Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

VIDEO: Schoolgirls Tie 'Raksha Sutra' To Soldiers Posted Away From Their Families Ahead Of Raksha Bandhan

Phrases like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' were echoed during the celebration to pay tribute to the motherland.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
School girls tying rakhi to the soldiers |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Raksha Bandhan dropped early in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur as schoolgirls tied' raksha sutra' or 'rakhis' on the wrists of soldiers who were posted away from their families. The event was organised by Vidhya Bharti on Tuesday.

The girls, as a token of love, crafted the rakhis for their beloved soldier brothers. They thanked them for keeping the nation and its residents safe and secure.

FPJ Shorts
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
Disha Patani Sets Internet Soaring In Brown Lace Dress Worth ₹48K
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
SSC MTS 2024 Exam To Be Held From September 30; Check Official Notice Inside
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Lucknow ITSCON 2024: Doctors Advise Against Taking Thyroid Medicine With Calcium And Antacids
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift
Is Your Desk Job A Threat To Your Heart Health? 5 Ways To Stay Active During Your Everyday Shift

Speaking to the media, army jawan Sukhvinder Singh shared that he was feeling immensely gratified. "I wish all sisters much happiness. Also, I request that they fight a little less with their brothers," he jokingly said.

The visuals show the girls tying rakhi to the GRC soldiers. They applied tilak, exchanged sweets, and then tied rakhi on the wrists of the soldiers. Feeling a mix of emotions, the army jawans, who were away from their families to guard their country, had teary eyes with a big smile on their faces. They blessed the girls and also took a pledge to protect them and the entire country. 

Phrases like “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram” were echoed during the celebration to pay tribute to the motherland. 

Feeling full of love and joy, the soldiers said they could never imagine that this Rakshabandhan could turn out to be so memorable for them, away from their families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Schoolgirls Tie 'Raksha Sutra' To Soldiers Posted Away From Their Families Ahead Of Raksha...

VIDEO: Schoolgirls Tie 'Raksha Sutra' To Soldiers Posted Away From Their Families Ahead Of Raksha...

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

IIT-Indore Develops CropDoctor & Krishi Sewa Mobile Apps To Help Farmers Keep Their Crops Healthy...

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...

Govt Needs Money To Meet Challenges, Fund R&D, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Justifies New...

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

Madhya Pradesh Villages Flooded After Tonga Talab Bursts; Cops Blame Deeply-Dug Rat Burrows Rats ;...

VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...

VIDEO: 'Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka...' Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Fills Air With Patriotism...