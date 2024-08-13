 MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia Visits, Dines & Promotes Woman-Run Canteen During Guna Tour (WATCH)
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
article-image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Central Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited a woman-run canteen during his three-day tour to his Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. A video of the scene was recorded, in which Scindia can be seen having food at the canteen.

Scindia visited Ganga Bai's canteen in Guna on the second day of his three-day tour of his Lok Sabha constituency. Before attending a review meeting with district officials at the Collectorate, Scindia stopped by the Aajeevika Didis' canteen to fulfill a promise he made earlier.

article-image

During a previous event, he had praised Ganga Bai for turning her passion into a successful business and had committed to dining at her canteen on his next visit.

At the canteen, Scindia enjoyed a meal prepared by Ganga Bai and other Aajeevika Didis, sampling various dishes including dal and rice. He expressed his pleasure with the meal and encouraged everyone to visit the canteen to experience the clean and delicious food.

article-image

Scindia also recorded a special video message promoting the canteen and inviting people to come and try the food.

On the same day, Scindia participated in the Sawan Kanwar Yatra, carrying a kanwar for over half a kilometer and joining the devotees in chanting "Bam Bam Bhole."

