Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shuts Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Unchehara |

Unchehara (Satna): The MP Pollution Control Board (PCB) has closed down the Indo Water Management and Pollution Control Corporation Plant in Badkhera village Panchayat. Residents of the area heaved a sigh of relief after the closure of the plant, because the foul smell and poisonous smoke emanating from the plant caused problems to them. The plant is located in Badkhera village post Bhatanwara in Unchehara block.

The residents of the area and farmers complained to the district administration about the foul smell and poisonous smoke emanating from the plant. An MP and a legislator from Satna also complained to the administration about it. The district administration wrote to the MP Pollution Control Board in Bhopal urging it to inquire into the irregularities.

Afterwards, the MPPCB decided to close down the plant. MP Ganesh Singh raised the issue in Parliament, which is considered as the main reason behind the closure of the plant. Singh demanded the government to set up an inquiry into the irregularities committed by the plant and take action against its management.

The medical wastes of five districts were incinerated in the plant. The biomedical wastes from Satna, Panna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli were treated in the plant. After receiving instructions from the National Green Tribunal on May 28, 2021 and on June 16-17 in the same year, officials of the Central Pollution Control Board and State Pollution Control Board inspected it. As the rules were violated, it was directed that all the facilities given to the plant should be stopped. A sum of Rs 1.53 lakh was also imposed as a fine on the plant management. After taking the fine, the MPCB cancelled the order for closing down the plant.