 Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shuts Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Unchehara
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shuts Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Unchehara

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shuts Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Unchehara

Bio-medical wastes of 5 dists were treated in the plant, which was causing pollution in Badkhera village

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shuts Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Unchehara |

Unchehara (Satna): The MP Pollution Control Board (PCB) has closed down the Indo Water Management and Pollution Control Corporation Plant in Badkhera village Panchayat. Residents of the area heaved a sigh of relief after the closure of the plant, because the foul smell and poisonous smoke emanating from the plant caused problems to them. The plant is located in Badkhera village post Bhatanwara in Unchehara block.

The residents of the area and farmers complained to the district administration about the foul smell and poisonous smoke emanating from the plant. An MP and a legislator from Satna also complained to the administration about it. The district administration wrote to the MP Pollution Control Board in Bhopal urging it to inquire into the irregularities.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For 'Konkani Log Chu**** Banate Hai' Joke After BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Threatens To 'Send Him To Pakistan'
Video: Munawar Faruqui Apologises For 'Konkani Log Chu**** Banate Hai' Joke After BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Threatens To 'Send Him To Pakistan'
Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi To Meet Indian Contingent Sans Neeraj Chopra In New Delhi On Independence Day
Paris 2024 Olympics: PM Modi To Meet Indian Contingent Sans Neeraj Chopra In New Delhi On Independence Day
'Konkani Log Chu***a Banate Hai': Munawar Faruqui SLAMMED For Controversial Joke, Netizens Urge MNS To Take Strict Action (VIDEO)
'Konkani Log Chu***a Banate Hai': Munawar Faruqui SLAMMED For Controversial Joke, Netizens Urge MNS To Take Strict Action (VIDEO)
‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
‘IOA Running Away From Responsibility, Govt Too Failed’: Priyanka Chaturvedi On Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic Disqualification; Video
Read Also
Bhopal: Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa Train Derails In Itarsi; No Causalties Reported (WATCH)
article-image

Afterwards, the MPPCB decided to close down the plant. MP Ganesh Singh raised the issue in Parliament, which is considered as the main reason behind the closure of the plant. Singh demanded the government to set up an inquiry into the irregularities committed by the plant and take action against its management.

The medical wastes of five districts were incinerated in the plant.  The biomedical wastes from Satna, Panna, Rewa, Sidhi and Singrauli were treated in the plant. After receiving instructions from the National Green Tribunal on May 28, 2021 and on June 16-17 in the same year, officials of the Central Pollution Control Board and State Pollution Control Board inspected it. As the rules were violated, it was directed that all the facilities given to the plant should be stopped. A sum of Rs 1.53 lakh was also imposed as a fine on the plant management. After taking the fine, the MPCB cancelled the order for closing down the plant.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shuts Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Unchehara

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board Shuts Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Plant In Unchehara

Bhopal Updates: Think Gas Repairs Damaged PNG Pipeline In Govindpura; Zero-Fatality-District Concept...

Bhopal Updates: Think Gas Repairs Damaged PNG Pipeline In Govindpura; Zero-Fatality-District Concept...

Company Betrayed By Ex-Employee: ₹15L Robbery In Bhopal's Rachna Tower; 3 Held, One Absconding

Company Betrayed By Ex-Employee: ₹15L Robbery In Bhopal's Rachna Tower; 3 Held, One Absconding

Madhya Pradesh: Armed Thieves Roam In Colony, Steal Valuables From Congress Leader’s House

Madhya Pradesh: Armed Thieves Roam In Colony, Steal Valuables From Congress Leader’s House

Bhopal: Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa Train Derails In Itarsi; No Causalties Reported (WATCH)

Bhopal: Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa Train Derails In Itarsi; No Causalties Reported (WATCH)