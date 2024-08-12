Bhopal: Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa Train Derails In Itarsi; No Causalties Reported (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train derailed disrupting trains’ traffic in Itarsi on Monday. Two coaches were derailed. No casualty was reported. It occurred at 6.15pm on platform number 2 in Itarsi in Narmadapuram district. Railway team has been deployed to restore the traffic on this route.
According to railway officials, the train derailed at Itarsi disrupting traffic on this route. Railway senior officials, GRP, RPF officials were deployed to restore traffic till the report last came in. The cause of derailment will be known after investigation. Earlier, Mysore-RKMP train has derailed while goods train had derailed between Amla and Bina.
Further deatils are awaited.