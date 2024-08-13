Madhya Pradesh: RSS Ideologues’ Books To Be Taught In Colleges |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The books written by RSS ideologues will be taught in the colleges in Madhya Pradesh. The Higher Education Department issued directives to all the colleges to introduce these books. According to a letter issued in the context of the National Education Policy, the colleges were directed to set up Bharatiya Gyan Parampara Prakosth (Cell for imparting traditional knowledge of India). The colleges were told to buy books for the cell.

The Higher Education Department also attached a list of books to the letter. The list consists of 88 books that the colleges have to buy. The government-run colleges have to make payment with the funds raised through public-private participation, and the private institutions have to use their own funds.

The authors, whose books have been included in the list, are senior RSS functionaries Suresh Soni, Atul Kothari, Deenanath Batra, Devendra Rao Deshmukh, Indumati Katdare, Kailash Vishwakarma, Ganeshdutt Sharma, Satichchandra Mittal, Sandeep Vaslekar, BG Unkalkar, VK Gupta, Devi Prasad Sharma, Harishankar Sharma, Bajranglal Gupta, Rakesh Bhatia and Vasudev Sharan Agarwal.

Congress leader KK Mishra opposed the order of the Higher Education Department. According to Mishra, the authors whose books have been included in the list have nothing to do with education, and they are dedicated to an ideology.

According to the BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, the books that will enhance the knowledge of students have been prescribed. During the Congress rule, the books related to the Left ideology and the attackers were being taught, Sharma said. Nevertheless, the Higher Education Department did not react to the Congress’ allegations.