Hostel Woes: Madhya Pradesh's Tribal Hostels Struggle Without Essential Staff; Inmates Forced To Cook Meals | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): In Dhar district, approximately 250 hostels operate under the tribal department, providing education and shelter to tribal children. About 50 of these hostels, including Kanya Shiksha Parisar, house 400 to 500 children each and are grappling with severe staffing shortages. In a troubling development, the lack of female staff to prepare meals has forced children in some hostels to make their meals.

Despite the government's significant investment in tribal welfare, key facilities necessary for the well-being of these children remain inadequate. The principals of these hostels have repeatedly appealed to the district authorities, including the collector and commissioner, for the provision of roti-making machines, but no action has been taken.

The problem is exacerbated by the remote locations of these hostels, some situated 5 to 10 kilometres away from the nearest town. With a meagre salary of Rs 5,000, female employees find it difficult to cover the transportation costs, leading to further challenges in maintaining staff.

FP Photo

Adding to the concerns, principals have withheld essential items such as beds and bedsheets, purchased last year, from the students. The items remain undistributed as principals await the new budget, hoping to adjust the old inventory with incoming supplies.

Assistant commissioner of the tribal department, Brajkant Shukla, assured that arrangements for roti makers are in progress and promised to address the issue of undistributed items with the respective principals. However, when attempts were made to reach collector Priyank Mishra at the collectorate for further comment, the calls went unanswered. The ongoing neglect and lack of timely action threaten the welfare of the tribal children, highlighting a glaring gap between government spending and the on-ground reality in these hostels.