 Madhya Pradesh: 'Teach Us In Our Language Or Give Us TC,' Students Protest At Khandwa's Government Urdu Girls Higher Secondary School
Notably, the students, along with their relatives, created a stir at the school premises, demanding the appointment of Urdu teachers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 'Teach Us In Our Language Or Give Us TC,' Students Protest At Khandwa's Government Urdu Girls Higher Secondary School | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): 'Teach us in our language or give us TC', said Pardesipura Government Urdu Girls Higher Secondary School students while protesting on Monday morning. Notably, the students, along with their relatives, created a stir at the school premises, demanding the appointment of Urdu teachers.

The students claimed that they are being taught Hindi and English instead of Urdu, which they do not understand. They argued that if the school cannot provide Urdu teachers, they should be allowed to transfer to another institution. About 40 students had reached the school with applications for transfer certificates (TCs).

The parents said that they have been demanding Urdu teachers for a long time, but no one listens to them. Now, they are left with no option but to protest. The school management intervened, promising to resolve the issue after speaking with the district education officer (DEO). The school, which is the only Urdu medium higher secondary school in the district, has been facing a shortage of Urdu teachers for some time.

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Villagers Carry Electrocuted Man On ‘Khatiya’ Due To Poor Roads In...
article-image

Parents pointed out that the school's exams, including quarterly, half-yearly and annual tests, are also conducted in Urdu. Therefore, it is essential to have teachers who can read and write Urdu to prepare question papers and evaluate answers.

The issue has been raised repeatedly in parent-teacher association (PTA) meetings, with parents urging the school to appoint Urdu-speaking teachers to vacant posts. They fear that non-Urdu speaking teachers may not be able to effectively teach and support students in an Urdu medium school. The protesters demanded that the school administration take immediate action to address the shortage of Urdu teachers, warning that the future of the students is at stake.

