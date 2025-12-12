Indore News: ED Files Complaint Against Liquor Contractors In ₹49 Crore 'Liquor Fake Challan Scam'

Pixabay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Indore Sub Zonal office, has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Special Court (PMLA), Indore, in the case of 'Liquor Fake Challan Scam' on November 29 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The Court has taken cognizance of the PC on Thursday December 11.

ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Raoji Bazar Police Station, Indore, against various liquor contractors for causing a loss to government revenue through the forgery and manipulation of treasury challans.

The accused persons used to prepare challans of small amounts and deposit them in the bank. In the prescribed format of the challan, "Rs. in figures" and "Rs. in Words" were written. The value was filled in figures; however, blank space for "Rs. in Words". After depositing the amount, the depositor would later manipulate the amount in "Rs. in figures and fill the increased amount in the blank space for "Rs. in Words", and copies of the manipulated challans of such increased amounts would be submitted at the respective country liquor warehouse or the district excise office in case of Foreign Liquor. By presenting it to the officer at the country liquor warehouse or at the District Excise Office, Indore and depositing the amount as liquor duty/Basic License Fee/Minimum Guarantee, NOC was obtained. Thus, more liquor stock was collected despite paying lesser duty, thereby causing loss to State Exchequer.

PMLA investigation established that Raju Dashwant, Ansh Trivedi and other liquor contractors jointly engaged in the various processes and activities connected with the Proceeds of Crime (POC) exceeding Rs. 49 Crore derived from the scheduled offences of forgery, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. Earlier, ED had arrested prime accused Raju Dashwant and Ansh Trivedi in the matter. They are currently in judicial custody.

During investigation, ED Indore Sub Zonal office had also issued a Provisional Attachment Order on 28.11.2025, attaching 28 immovable assets (POC) (acquisition value) worth Rs. 21.18 Crone. These assets have a current market value exceeding Rs. 70 Crore.