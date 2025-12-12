 Indore News: Over 20 City-Based Techies Hiding Foreign Assets Under Income-Tax Scanner
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Over 20 City-Based Techies Hiding Foreign Assets Under Income-Tax Scanner

Indore News: Over 20 City-Based Techies Hiding Foreign Assets Under Income-Tax Scanner

This development may come as a shock to several city residents—particularly IT professionals—who have accumulated Foreign Assets (FA) and Foreign Source Income (FSI) but concealed these details in their annual Income Tax Returns (ITR). Names of more than 20 such Indian residents from the city have surfaced on the radar of the Income Tax Department (ITD).

Manish UpadhyayUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Over 20 city-based techies Hiding foreign assets under Income-Tax scanner |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): This development may come as a shock to several city residents—particularly IT professionals—who have accumulated Foreign Assets (FA) and Foreign Source Income (FSI) but concealed these details in their annual Income Tax Returns (ITR). Names of more than 20 such Indian residents from the city have surfaced on the radar of the Income Tax Department (ITD).

However, instead of imposing immediate penalties, the Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) wing of the ITD is allowing them to voluntarily correct their filings by submitting revised ITRs by December 31 under the Non-Intrusive Usage of Data to Guide & Enable (NUDGE 2.0) campaign.

Under information-exchange treaties with friendly nations, the Government of India (GoI) regularly receives classified data about Indian residents who hold or generate income from assets abroad. This includes ownership of shares of foreign companies, overseas bank accounts, mutual funds, immovable properties and more.

The GoI forwards this information to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for further action. After analysing inputs received through partner countries, the CBDT identified over 20 income-tax payers from the city who qualify as Indian residents under Section 6 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 (i.e., they have not stayed abroad for 182 days or more) but failed to disclose their FA and FSI for FY 2024-25.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
Read Also
A Red Road? Madhya Pradesh Gets India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road Design — Here’s How It Saves...
article-image

A senior ITD official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said:

“After identifying employees working in IT companies, instead of immediately issuing notices, the CBDT informed their employers that some of their staff members have been traced. They have been asked to file revised ITRs by December 31, disclosing their FA and FSI under NUDGE 2.0. This amnesty-style campaign has been running since November 20.”

The initiative includes SMS and email alerts to high-risk taxpayers and their employers, based on data received under the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) framework. Taxpayers have been advised to review and revise their ITRs, if required, to avoid action under the Income Tax Act, 1961 and the Black Money Act (BMA) 2015. As per rules, penalties for suppression of foreign assets may go up to three times the amount of tax evaded.

Meanwhile, the TDS section and the Investigation Wing of the ITD, Indore, jointly conducted outreach programs at four software development companies in the city. Officials explained FA and FSI disclosure requirements and guided IT professionals on correctly filing relevant schedules in their returns.

The outreach sessions were held under the leadership of Bharti Singh, Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT-TDS), MP & Chhattisgarh, Bhopal, and under the guidance of Joint Commissioner (TDS) Sanjeev Kumar and deputy director, Investigation Wing, Rishi Kumar. Detailed presentations were delivered by deputy commissioner (TDS) Ganesh Tengle and income tax officer (ITO-TDS) Priya Ranjan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Supreme Court Orders Special Investigation Team Probe Into Death Of Tribal Man

MP News: Supreme Court Orders Special Investigation Team Probe Into Death Of Tribal Man

MP News: Of 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police

MP News: Of 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police

MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh,...

MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh,...

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

Indore News: High Court Issues Urgent Directions To Enforce Ban On Chinese Manja

Indore News: High Court Issues Urgent Directions To Enforce Ban On Chinese Manja