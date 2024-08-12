 Madhya Pradesh Updates: Villagers Carry Electrocuted Man On ‘Khatiya’ Due To Poor Roads In Jabalpur; Mud Rally Organised For Kids In Bhopal (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh Updates: Villagers Carry Electrocuted Man On ‘Khatiya’ Due To Poor Roads In Jabalpur; Mud Rally Organised For Kids In Bhopal (WATCH)

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Villagers Carry Electrocuted Man On ‘Khatiya’ Due To Poor Roads In Jabalpur; Mud Rally Organised For Kids In Bhopal (WATCH)

After the incident, the injured was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 04:15 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A villager in Jabalpur was severely injured by exposed electrical wires and had to be carried to the hospital on a ‘Khatiya’— makeshift stretcher due to the unavailability of an ambulance. After the incident, the injured was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The tragic event occurred in Birhula village, under the Salivada Gram Panchayat of Shahpura Tehsil on Monday.

FPJ Shorts
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
'I Am Tired': TMKOC'S Gurucharan Singh On Seeing Failures For 4 Years & Being Under ₹1.2 Crore Debt
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Pearl Skin Makeup: Here's How You Can Achieve The Viral TikTok Beauty Trend
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Obesity To Be Treated With Electrical Stimulation? Know How It Will Suppress Appetite And Help In Weight Loss
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters
Mumbai Metro 2A Ridership 55% Less Than Planned; Only 35,88,870 Average Monthly Commuters

Watch the video here:-

Read Also
MP Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death After She Stops Him From Drinking Liquor
article-image

According to information, the victim, identified as Machal Singh Gond was repairing electrical wires scattered near his home. As he was electrocuted, the villagers had no option but to carry him on foot through narrow pathways to seek medical help.

Despite their efforts, Gond, in critical condition, struggled for life while being transported. Due to the poor road conditions, an ambulance could not reach the village, further delaying critical care. The villagers first took him to Shahpura’s government hospital and then to the Medical College Hospital.

Read Also
MP: 3 Held In MP For Jewellery Theft In Jaipur Hotel; Rs 1.45 Cr Valuables Seized
article-image

Bicycle mud race organised for kids

In the capital city of Bhopal, a mud race had been organised for the kids where they could win cash prizes, trophies and goodies. The race was organised in the Hathi Khana ground which is located near the Hamidia College.

The event which was named Bhopal Mud Challenge, saw over 120 participants. The prizes included a cash prize of Rs.7000 for the winner, followed by trophies and gift hampers for the runner ups.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jabalpur Man Gets Lured By Fake Investment Ad On Facebook, Loses ₹2.9 Crore

Jabalpur Man Gets Lured By Fake Investment Ad On Facebook, Loses ₹2.9 Crore

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Villagers Carry Electrocuted Man On ‘Khatiya’ Due To Poor Roads In...

Madhya Pradesh Updates: Villagers Carry Electrocuted Man On ‘Khatiya’ Due To Poor Roads In...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Flags Off Tiranga Yatra In Bhopal; Olympic Medalists Vivek...

MP: 3 Held In MP For Jewellery Theft In Jaipur Hotel; Rs 1.45 Cr Valuables Seized

MP: 3 Held In MP For Jewellery Theft In Jaipur Hotel; Rs 1.45 Cr Valuables Seized

MP: Man Arrested For Attempted Assault On 8-Year-Old Girl, Gives ₹20 After Act

MP: Man Arrested For Attempted Assault On 8-Year-Old Girl, Gives ₹20 After Act