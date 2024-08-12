Madhya Pradesh Updates: Villagers Carry Electrocuted Man On ‘Khatiya’ Due To Poor Roads In Jabalpur; Mud Rally Organised For Kids In Bhopal (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A villager in Jabalpur was severely injured by exposed electrical wires and had to be carried to the hospital on a ‘Khatiya’— makeshift stretcher due to the unavailability of an ambulance. After the incident, the injured was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The tragic event occurred in Birhula village, under the Salivada Gram Panchayat of Shahpura Tehsil on Monday.

Watch the video here:-

Villagers compelled to take electrocuted youth on ‘khatiya’ as narrow, muddy road makes it difficult for ambulance to reach him in a Jabalpur village#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/5ftrt1Y41r — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 12, 2024

According to information, the victim, identified as Machal Singh Gond was repairing electrical wires scattered near his home. As he was electrocuted, the villagers had no option but to carry him on foot through narrow pathways to seek medical help.

Despite their efforts, Gond, in critical condition, struggled for life while being transported. Due to the poor road conditions, an ambulance could not reach the village, further delaying critical care. The villagers first took him to Shahpura’s government hospital and then to the Medical College Hospital.

