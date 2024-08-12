 MP Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death After She Stops Him From Drinking Liquor
MP Shocker: Man Beats Wife To Death After She Stops Him From Drinking Liquor

A case was registered against the man for murder based on the complaint filed by the deceased's father.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 03:28 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly murdered his wife by hitting her on the head with a wooden stick after she objected to his drinking under the jurisdiction of Depalpur police station. The incident took place in Gokulpur village on Saturday night. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries the next day.

Before her death, she recounted the entire ordeal to her father, who then informed the police. A case was registered against the man for murder based on the complaint filed by the deceased's father.

MP: Man Arrested For Attempted Assault On 8-Year-Old Girl, Gives ₹20 After Act
According to the police, the deceased was identified as Reena Yadav. The deceased’s father Jagdish Bhilwada informed the police that his daughter Reena told him in the hospital that she had objected to her husband, Meharban Yadav, drinking liquor.

Enraged by this, he took out a wooden stick and struck her on the head, causing severe injuries. When her daughter Aarti tried to intervene, the accused also hit her, resulting in her injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, where Reena succumbed to her injuries. The police registered a case against the accused under Section 103(1) of the BNS and detained him.

