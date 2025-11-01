 Indore's High Horror: Gen-Z Halloween 2025 Is Hauntingly Chic
This year, people are leaning toward charm over chills with coquette vampires, fairy baristas, zombie streetwear

Mahima KesharwaniUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 08:23 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gone are the days of plastic masks and fake blood. Halloween 2025 has turned calmer, cooler and more creative. It’s less about fear and more about feeling good.

Instagram is filled with boo baskets that look almost too cute to give away — tiny soy candles, scribbled notes, thrifted trinkets and matcha lollipops stacked in wicker baskets. Across Indore, giant skeletons have popped up everywhere, from café rooftops to boutique entrances, turning regular streets into photo backdrops.

Costumes have also mellowed. This year, people are leaning toward charm over chills — coquette vampires, fairy baristas, zombie streetwear and other looks stitched together from everyday wardrobes.

Thrift shops around Rajwada and Sarafa are doing brisk business as Gen Z hunts for pieces that mix sustainability with style. Outfit boards have made a comeback, helping creators play dress-up with what they already own.

And in true Indore spirit, food has joined the fun. Jalebi bats and black gola shots are the latest midnight craze at pop-ups and food lanes.

For young Indoris, Halloween this year isn’t about ghosts at all — it’s about freedom, taste, and looking hauntingly beautiful without even trying.

