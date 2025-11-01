Madhya Pradesh 70th Foundation Day: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Inaugurates Cultural Exhibition; Praises Bagh Print Art, Local Crafts In Bhopal--VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As Madhya Pradesh marked its 70th Foundation Day, a grand celebration took place at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a cultural exhibition and encouraged traditional handicrafts and local industries during the event.

While visiting stalls displaying the state’s handicrafts, textiles, and local products, Yadav stopped at the stall of Mohammad Bilal Khatri, a young Bagh Print artist who has earned both national and international awards.

He tried his hand at Bagh printing, using a traditional wooden block and highlighting the importance of preserving this ancient art form.

After completing the print, he signed his name on the fabric. Bilal honored him with a Bagh print stole, and the two discussed the art form in detail. He praised Bilal for giving Bagh print global recognition.

The event was attended by several ministers and dignitaries. The three-day celebration (November 1–3) in Bhopal features cultural performances, a handicraft fair, and a drone show. The event’s theme, “Abhyuday Madhya Pradesh,” reflects the state’s journey of growth and progress.

About Mohammad Bilal Khatri:

Mohammad Bilal Khatri has been practicing Bagh printing for 28 years, combining traditional methods with modern designs to give the art international fame.

He received the UNESCO & World Craft Council’s Award of Excellence in 2016 and the National Award from the Government of India in 2017.

Along with his father, Shilp Guru Yusuf Khatri, Bilal has represented Madhya Pradesh’s cultural heritage in over 30 countries, including the USA, Germany, Japan, Russia, Spain, China, France, and Iran.