Bhopal News: Halloween Program At BSSS College Cancelled Post ABVP Protests |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a demonstration on the BSSS Collegecampus in protest against a Halloween programme on Saturday. The college administration, recognizing the seriousness of the matter,cancelled the event with immediate effect.

The protesters, calling it contrary to Indian culture and values, demanded that the collegeadministration immediately ban such events. ABVP activists raised slogans on the collegecampus, saying that students dressing up as ghosts and demons and dancing was contraryto Indian culture, civilization and academic dignity.

ABVP leader Pratik Trivedi said, “As per our view, such events not onlypollute the academic environment but also promote blind imitation of western cultureamong youths.

Halloween is against our cultural and moral values. Colleges shouldpromote Indian traditions and creative activities instead of such events. The collegeadministration has assured us that such events will not be repeated in future andthat only culturally sensitive events will be permitted in the institution.”

BSSS College public relation officer Manju Mehta informed the Free Press, “We havecancelled the Halloween programme after ABVP protest. Actually, the ABVP misinterpretedthe programme and remained adamant on its cancellation. So the collegemanagement cancelled the programme.”