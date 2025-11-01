MP News: Thousands Of Farmers Protest Outside Sheopur Collector’s Office; Demand Crop Compensation, Electricity Bill Relief & More--VIDEO

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Thousands of farmers from across the district gathered and marched to Sheopur collector’s office to protest against the government on Saturday.

The protest was captured on video, which is now circulating widely on social media. In the video, a large number of farmers can be seen gathered outside the collector’s office, shouting slogans and calling for the collector to come out.

Many of them are holding banners with messages like “Kisano ka bijli bill maaf karo” (Waive farmers’ electricity bills) and other demands related to crop compensation and loan waivers.

Watch the video below :

#WATCH | Thousands Of Farmers Demand Crop Loss Compensation And Loan Waivers At Sheopur Collector’s Office, Warns Of Bigger Protest If Govt Doesn’t Act Soon#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #sheopur #Farmers pic.twitter.com/PG2i1bBGsb — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 1, 2025

According to information, the farmers, who have suffered heavy crop losses due to unseasonal rain and hailstorms, demanded compensation, KCC loan waiver, and electricity bill waiver.

The protest started from the stadium ground, where farmers assembled in the morning and then walked to the collectorate shouting slogans like “Give compensation or leave the chair” and “Collector come out.”

Around 2,000 to 3,000 farmers sat in front of the collector’s office for hours, but Collector Arpit Verma did not come out to meet them at first.

After seeing the rising anger and loud slogans, the collector finally came out and accepted their memorandum.

Farmer leaders said the administration has ignored their problems, even though farmers in villages are suffering from debt and destroyed crops.

The farmers warned that if a proper crop survey and compensation are not given soon, they will start a bigger protest across the district.

The protest remained peaceful, but farmers said the government’s silence has only increased their frustration.

With inputs from FP news service