 MP News: Congress District Heads’ 10-Day Camp From November 2
MP News: Congress District Heads’ 10-Day Camp From November 2

They will be imparted training to counter RSS on the same line as it does to others

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 07:37 PM IST
MP News: Congress District Heads’ 10-Day Camp From November 2 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state Congress plans to counter the RSS on the same lines the Sangh does to others. A training camp of the Congress’s district presidents is starting in Pachmarhi on Sunday.

The Congress has decided to hold the training workshop in Delhi, and as part of the campaign, the party is holding a workshop in MP.

The RSS and BJP organise more training programmes than other parties. The RSS’s training programmes continue throughout the year.

In the same way, the Congress is organising a ten-day training session. At the workshop, the district presidents of the party will be imparted training in running the organisation, interacting with the public, making strategies, maintaining discipline, managing booths, holding conversations with the voters, doing public relations, and other subjects.

The district presidents will also be imparted training in yoga, meditation, and martial arts. Rahul and Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge may participate in the camp.

Other than important leaders of the party in the state, its national leaders will arrive at Pachmarhi to impart training. At the Sangathan Srijan programme, Rahul said the district presidents would play an important role in every decision taken by the party.

At the training programme, the district presidents may get an indication that they will play an important role in the distribution of tickets for the next Vidhan Sabha election.

