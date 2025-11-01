MP News: Engineer Assaults BMC Ward Supervisor Over Garbage Collection; FIR Registered |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An engineer angered by alleged irregularities in door-to-door garbage collection allegedly assaulted a municipal ward supervisor in PNB Colony, Eidgah Hills on Saturday. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, said Shahjahanabad police on Saturday.

According to police, ward 10 supervisor Sanjay Tak was inspecting garbage collection in the colony at 9 am when Santosh, an engineer and resident of the area, complained that garbage was not being collected from his house.

When Tak denied the allegation, a heated argument broke out. The dispute quickly escalated, with Santosh allegedly hurled abuses and later called associates to beat up the supervisor.

Bystanders intervened to bring the situation under control. The CCTV footage of the assault later went viral on social media, prompting swift action from the municipal authorities.

The police station incharge Umeshpal Chauhan confirmed the incident, stating that based on a complaint filed by BMC ward officer, a case had been registered against Santosh and others for obstructing government work. However, no arrests have been made and police investigations are on, Chauhan said.