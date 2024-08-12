 MP: Man Arrested For Attempted Assault On 8-Year-Old Girl, Gives ₹20 After Act
The girl, a second-grade student at a government school, went to school in the morning and returned home around 4:30 PM with 20 rupees.

article-image
Representative Image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A man has been arrested within eight hours of a complaint for attempting to rape a 8-year-old girl in Gohad. The accused, who sells sweets and moves from street to street, was caught after the girl's mother reported the incident to the police.

According to the details provided by the police, the incident occurred on August 10. The girl, a second-grade student at a government school, went to school in the morning and returned home around 4:30 PM with 20 rupees.

article-image

When her mother inquired about the money, the girl revealed that a man, known for selling sweets from Bombay, had taken her to his house after school. At the house, he attempted to assault her and gave her 20 rupees before she left.

The girl's mother immediately went to the man’s house, located near the Rice Mill on Gohad Chauraha Road, but he was not there. Instead, she found his brother-in-law, who informed her that the accused, Uday Gole, was responsible for selling the sweets.

The mother then went to the Gohad police station to file a report. The police found that the accused had already fled by the time they arrived at his home. Taking the situation seriously, SP Dr Asit Yadav directed SDOP Saurabh Kumar and TI Manish Dhakad to form two teams to track down the suspect.

By Sunday morning, the police managed to arrest Uday Gole in the town of Malanpur. The arrest was made swiftly due to the prompt action taken by the police and the serious nature of the complaint.

