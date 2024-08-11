Bhopal: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Months; Accused Arrested After Victim Reveals Trauma

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Raped, Assaulted By Neighbour In Absence Of Parents; FIR Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A slum-dwelling 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two men in March who took her to a forest located on city outskirts and raped her for five months, the police said. The minor girl set herself free and lodged a complaint against them on Sunday after which the accused were arrested.

According to Piplani police, the incident came to light when the survivor girl became pregnant and her health began deteriorating. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that girl went missing from her house in Piplani area on March 9. She returned to her house on Friday. When her family members asked where she had been for so long, she avoided the topic.

On Saturday late night, her health began to deteriorate. When her relatives took her to the doctor, they came to know she was pregnant. When counselled, the girl revealed that a labourer employed near her house named Daulat and his brother-in-law Suraj had abducted her on March 9. They took her to the Salamatpur forest where they raped her for months. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Her family members then approached police who registered an FIR and arrested the two accused.