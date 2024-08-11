 Bhopal: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Months; Accused Arrested After Victim Reveals Trauma
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Months; Accused Arrested After Victim Reveals Trauma

Bhopal: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Months; Accused Arrested After Victim Reveals Trauma

When her family members asked where she had been for so long, she avoided the topic.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Raped, Assaulted By Neighbour In Absence Of Parents; FIR Registered | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A slum-dwelling 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two men in March who took her to a forest located on city outskirts and raped her for five months, the police said. The minor girl set herself free and lodged a complaint against them on Sunday after which the accused were arrested.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker: Missing Man’s Skeleton Found Near Forest In Chhola; Went Missing 11 Days Ago
article-image

According to Piplani police, the incident came to light when the survivor girl became pregnant and her health began deteriorating. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal told Free Press that girl went missing from her house in Piplani area on March 9. She returned to her house on Friday. When her family members asked where she had been for so long, she avoided the topic.

FPJ Shorts
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
MTV Splitsvilla 15 Winners: Jashwanth Bopanna & Akriti Negi Emerge To Be The Ultimate Ideal Match
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'That's Why Porn Stars...': Arshad Warsi Feels It Is 'Better To Be In Lust Than In Love'
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
'OG Don' Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans Outside His Jalsa Residence In Mumbai; Watch Video
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Despicable Me 4 OTT Release Date: All About Story, Characters & Streaming Platform
Read Also
MP Shocker: 21 Year Old Girl Raped, Blackmailed & Forced Abortion By Three Men In Gwalior; Two Of...
article-image

On Saturday late night, her health began to deteriorate. When her relatives took her to the doctor, they came to know she was pregnant. When counselled, the girl revealed that a labourer employed near her house named Daulat and his brother-in-law Suraj had abducted her on March 9. They took her to the Salamatpur forest where they raped her for months. They also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Her family members then approached police who registered an FIR and arrested the two accused.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Months; Accused Arrested After Victim Reveals...

Bhopal: 16-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Raped For Five Months; Accused Arrested After Victim Reveals...

Bhopal: MP Government Should Provide More Job Opportunities To Sportspersons, Says Vivek Sagar

Bhopal: MP Government Should Provide More Job Opportunities To Sportspersons, Says Vivek Sagar

Bhopal: Major Shake-Up! 21 IPS Officers Transferred In State Government Reshuffle

Bhopal: Major Shake-Up! 21 IPS Officers Transferred In State Government Reshuffle

Bhopal: Two Collectors & One Commissioner Removed In Five Months In Administrative Shake-Up

Bhopal: Two Collectors & One Commissioner Removed In Five Months In Administrative Shake-Up

MP Shocker: 21 Year Old Girl Raped, Blackmailed & Forced Abortion By Three Men In Gwalior; Two Of...

MP Shocker: 21 Year Old Girl Raped, Blackmailed & Forced Abortion By Three Men In Gwalior; Two Of...