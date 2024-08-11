 Bhopal Shocker: Missing Man’s Skeleton Found Near Forest In Chhola; Went Missing 11 Days Ago
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Shocker: Missing Man’s Skeleton Found Near Forest In Chhola; Went Missing 11 Days Ago

Bhopal Shocker: Missing Man’s Skeleton Found Near Forest In Chhola; Went Missing 11 Days Ago

After his skeleton was discovered, his relatives staged a sit-in near the police station alleging misconduct by police.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 11, 2024, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The skeleton of a middle-aged man was discovered near a forest in Chhola on Saturday morning, the police said. The body was decomposed completely and was supposedly eaten up by insects.The police added that the man was missing for past 11 days. After his skeleton was discovered, his relatives staged a sit-in near the police station alleging misconduct by police.

Chhola police station TI Suresh Chandra Nagar told Free Press that deceased Suraj Singh Raikwar (50) was a resident of Maholi village near Chhola. On July 29, Riakwar went missing and his wife Santoshi Bai lodged a missing person complaint at Chhola police station. The police had launched a hunt to trace him. His skeleton was discovered near the forest situated close to Maholi on Saturday morning. His belongings were lying close by, which helped police to ascertain his identity.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Government Forms New Panel To Investigate Irregularities In Mumbai University Appointments Amid Existing Probe Findings
Maharashtra Government Forms New Panel To Investigate Irregularities In Mumbai University Appointments Amid Existing Probe Findings
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches 16-Day Nyay Yatra Led By MP Varsha Gaikwad To Expose Ruling Mahayuti Government’s Failures
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches 16-Day Nyay Yatra Led By MP Varsha Gaikwad To Expose Ruling Mahayuti Government’s Failures
Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Arvind Budhkar's Decade-Long Battle With Chembur Builder Over Redevelopment Dispute Continues At National Commission
Mumbai: 72-Year-Old Arvind Budhkar's Decade-Long Battle With Chembur Builder Over Redevelopment Dispute Continues At National Commission
Indian Railways To Run 14 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Raxaul To Meet Increased Passenger Demand; Check Details
Indian Railways To Run 14 Special Trains Between Mumbai And Raxaul To Meet Increased Passenger Demand; Check Details
Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine
article-image

‘Dad was murdered’

Raikwar’s son Ajay Raikwar alleged that his father was murdered by five persons of the village, owing to a dispute which stemmed as one of their kin had a love affair with a woman belonging to another family. He alleged that the five suspects, who have allegedly murdered his father, had threatened to kill him. He further said that the police had been informed about the threats, but they did not treat the matter seriously.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

State Launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan' To Re-Enroll 23 Lakh Dropout Students, Targets 100% Enrollment

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Many Questions, Sunday’s Holiday, Mines Matter & More

Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Many Questions, Sunday’s Holiday, Mines Matter & More

Bhopal Master Plan Draft Unveils Green FAR Concept & Urban Village Makeover To Drive Sustainable...

Bhopal Master Plan Draft Unveils Green FAR Concept & Urban Village Makeover To Drive Sustainable...

BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination

BJP's Shivprakash & Mahendra Singh Move To Mend Internal Rift, Pushes For Better Coordination

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply

Har Ghar Tiranga: After PM’s Call, National Flags’ Demand Outpaces Supply