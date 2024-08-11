Bhopal Shocker: Missing Man’s Skeleton Found Near Forest In Chhola; Went Missing 11 Days Ago

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The skeleton of a middle-aged man was discovered near a forest in Chhola on Saturday morning, the police said. The body was decomposed completely and was supposedly eaten up by insects.The police added that the man was missing for past 11 days. After his skeleton was discovered, his relatives staged a sit-in near the police station alleging misconduct by police.

Chhola police station TI Suresh Chandra Nagar told Free Press that deceased Suraj Singh Raikwar (50) was a resident of Maholi village near Chhola. On July 29, Riakwar went missing and his wife Santoshi Bai lodged a missing person complaint at Chhola police station. The police had launched a hunt to trace him. His skeleton was discovered near the forest situated close to Maholi on Saturday morning. His belongings were lying close by, which helped police to ascertain his identity.

‘Dad was murdered’

Raikwar’s son Ajay Raikwar alleged that his father was murdered by five persons of the village, owing to a dispute which stemmed as one of their kin had a love affair with a woman belonging to another family. He alleged that the five suspects, who have allegedly murdered his father, had threatened to kill him. He further said that the police had been informed about the threats, but they did not treat the matter seriously.