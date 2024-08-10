 Madhya Pradesh: 2 Labourers Crushed To Death After Stone Plate Caves In At Balaghat Mine
They were working at the 13th layer of the mine at Bharveli Mine in Balaghat, known to be the largest mine of manganese in India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
Representative pic/ Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two labourers were crushed to death after a big stone plate caved in and crumbled at a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat on Saturday. The accident happened on Friday late at night, when the labourers were drilling in the mine.

Both of them were rescued from the debris and were taken to the district hospital; however, they could not be saved.

The deceased have been identified as Khilesh Uike and Mazhar Beg. They were working at the 13th layer of the mine at Bharveli Mine in Balaghat, known to be the largest mine of manganese in India.

Families demand Rs 1 Crore compensation each

A large crowd of labourers gathered at the district hospital on Saturday and demanded compensation of one crore rupees each to the victim's family and education for the children of the deceased. The family members of the deceased created a ruckus outside the hospital, following which Balaghat SDM and police officials rushed to the spot.

Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare, Additional Superintendent of Police, City Superintendent of Police, Bharveli, Kotwali, and SDM Balaghat Gopal Soni reached the spot and took cognisance of the matter.

Balaghat MLA slams negligence by mine officials

Balaghat MLA Anubha Munjare reached the district hospital and spoke with the family members of the deceased. She claimed 'negligence' on the part of the mine officials and supervisor.

