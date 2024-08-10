 Police Constable Driving Gwalior ASP & Family Home Dead After Container Hits Their Car Parked Outside Puncture Shop At NH-3
According to information, police constable Ajay Vaskale was sitting on the driver's seat, and additional SP Vardhman's wife and son, too, were inside the car when the accident happened.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable died and an additional SP's wife and son were severely injured in a horrific road accident in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The crash happened at National Highway 3 near Ghatigaon on Saturday when a speeding container rammed into the parked police car, killing the constable driver on the spot and leaving the additional SP's family critical.

The condition of both is said to be serious. However, additional SP is completely safe and well.

Constable parked car to get the puncture repaired

According to information, Additional SP Vardhman had gone to his home with his family a few days ago. He was returning to Gwalior on Saturday when his car got punctured on the NH-3 near Ghatigaon, about 30 km before Gwalior. The driver parked the car near the puncture shop for the repair. Additional SP Vardhman alighted the car while his wife, son, and driver were still sitting inside. Suddenly, a rashly-driven container came from behind and hit the police car, killing constable Ajay Vaskale on the spot and injuring Additional SP's wife and son.

The injured wife and son were rushed to Gwalior and admitted, where they are undergoing treatment. The police have seized the container. 

