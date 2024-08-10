Three Sisters, On Way To Immerse Idols On Naag Panchami, Drown In Open Pit In MP's Rewa; All Aged Below 10 Years

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three sisters drowned in an under-construction septic tank in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa on Friday evening. The girls had gone to the nearby lake to immerse their clay idols on the occasion of Naag Panchami when they slipped and fell inside the adjacent septic tank filled with rainwater.

The deceased have been identified as 6-year-old Janhavi Rajak, 7-year-old Tanvi, and 9-year-old Suhani, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday at Tamara village, located within Govindgarh police station limits in Rewa.

Pit filled with rainwater laid open

The police official said that the three sisters, all aged below 10 years, had gone to immerse clay idols in the septic tank as part of the Naag Panchami celebrations on Friday evening. On their way, a pit filled with rainwater was left open for the construction of a septic tank. The girls were in their own play mood and did not notice the pit. They lost their balance and slipped inside the tank.

All three sisters drowned.

The locals rushed to the accident spot, but by the time they rescued them, the girls had already died. The police were informed, and a team reached the spot for further investigation.