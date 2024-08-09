 Wife Gives Sleeping Pills To Husband, Kills Him With Lover's Help In Madhya Pradesh
The suspects got Manoj drunk, beat him, and used a mixture of sleeping pills and injections to render him unconscious before suffocating him.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 05:09 PM IST
Representataive Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The accused wife confessed to drug her husband and when he fell unconscious, his lover and aides thrashed him to death.

According to information, on August 2, the body of 37-year-old Manoj was found stuffed in a sack in Bichhola village. Initially, the victim's wife, Bharti, claimed the body was not her husband's, raising police suspicion.

Upon investigating, the wife revealed that she has an affair with Ashutosh Mahaur, a manager at a skill development center in Morena.

The police checked CCTV footage and call records, finding that the last call on Manoj's phone was from Ashutosh. Further investigation confirmed that Manoj had visited the skill development center, where Bharti and Ashutosh's relationship began.

Ashutosh, along with five accomplices—Deepak Sengar, Lokesh Rathore, Aman Yadav, Deepak Paliya, and Aditya Sisodia—was arrested after admitting to the crime. They confessed to killing Manoj on July 23. The suspects got Manoj drunk, beat him, and used a mixture of sleeping pills and injections to render him unconscious before suffocating him.

The police are astonished by the brutality of the crime. The quick arrests followed the discovery of Manoj's body, and the suspects are now facing charges.

