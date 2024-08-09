Live Bomb, 15 Shells Found At Scrapyard In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul During Police Inspection Ahead Of August 15

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A live bomb was discovered at a scrap yard in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul on Friday. Apart from the bomb, 15 shells were also found here during police inspection ahead of August 15 Independence Day.

The incident is of the Murghi Chowk area of Betul. The area has been sealed off and the road to Khajnapur has been closed as a precaution. A bomb disposal squad has been called.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the scrap yard, owned by Nayeem, is located near Khajnapur. With heightened security around August 15 and the Chief Minister's visit to Bhainsdehi on August 12, police were on high alert. Following instructions from the SP, officers inspected the scrap yard on Friday.

During the inspection, they found 15 bomb shells and one live bomb. Fearing that there might be more explosives, the entire area was secured. Nayeem’s family, who also lives there, was evacuated. A bomb disposal team from Narmadapuram has been called in to handle the situation. Police are also investigating any possible links to Jabalpur.

ASP Kamla Joshi stated that all suspicious sites are being investigated. TI Devkaran Dehariya, along with his team, found explosive-like objects in a sack during the inspection. One of these was identified as a live bomb, which prompted an urgent call for the Bomb Disposal Squad.

According to DB, the scrap yard is located just 200 meters from Murghi Chowk. TI Dehariya noted that following similar incidents in Jabalpur, they had been monitoring scrap yards closely in Betul due to the presence of Air Force-related institutions. The police will continue to check other scrap yards for potential explosives.