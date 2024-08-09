 Live Bomb, 15 Shells Found At Scrapyard In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul During Police Inspection Ahead Of August 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalLive Bomb, 15 Shells Found At Scrapyard In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul During Police Inspection Ahead Of August 15

Live Bomb, 15 Shells Found At Scrapyard In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul During Police Inspection Ahead Of August 15

The area has been sealed off and the road to Khajnapur has been closed as a precaution.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
article-image

Betul (Madhya Pradesh): A live bomb was discovered at a scrap yard in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul on Friday. Apart from the bomb, 15 shells were also found here during police inspection ahead of August 15 Independence Day.

The incident is of the Murghi Chowk area of Betul. The area has been sealed off and the road to Khajnapur has been closed as a precaution. A bomb disposal squad has been called.

FPJ Shorts
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
Jaya Bachchan Demands Apology After Spat With Jagdeep Dhankhar: 'We are Not School Children' (VIDEO)
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
'Ice Baths' Is The Latest Fad Among Fitness Enthusiasts: Know 5 Health Benefits Of This Body Recovery Method
Equity MF Still Most Popular Scheme; Positive Inflows For 41st Month Straight: AMFI Data
Equity MF Still Most Popular Scheme; Positive Inflows For 41st Month Straight: AMFI Data
AP Dhillon: Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Canada-Based Punjabi Singer
AP Dhillon: Net Worth & Most Expensive Things Owned By The Canada-Based Punjabi Singer
Read Also
Bhopal: Thefts Rampant At Rly Stations; Recovery Rate Stands 10% Despite Essential Equipment
article-image

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the scrap yard, owned by Nayeem, is located near Khajnapur. With heightened security around August 15 and the Chief Minister's visit to Bhainsdehi on August 12, police were on high alert. Following instructions from the SP, officers inspected the scrap yard on Friday.

During the inspection, they found 15 bomb shells and one live bomb. Fearing that there might be more explosives, the entire area was secured. Nayeem’s family, who also lives there, was evacuated. A bomb disposal team from Narmadapuram has been called in to handle the situation. Police are also investigating any possible links to Jabalpur.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Raped By Neighbour When Mom & Dad Were Out For Work
article-image

ASP Kamla Joshi stated that all suspicious sites are being investigated. TI Devkaran Dehariya, along with his team, found explosive-like objects in a sack during the inspection. One of these was identified as a live bomb, which prompted an urgent call for the Bomb Disposal Squad.

According to DB, the scrap yard is located just 200 meters from Murghi Chowk. TI Dehariya noted that following similar incidents in Jabalpur, they had been monitoring scrap yards closely in Betul due to the presence of Air Force-related institutions. The police will continue to check other scrap yards for potential explosives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Live Bomb, 15 Shells Found At Scrapyard In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul During Police Inspection Ahead...

Live Bomb, 15 Shells Found At Scrapyard In Madhya Pradesh’s Betul During Police Inspection Ahead...

Paris Olympic 2024: MP Govt Announces ₹ 1 Crore Award To Hockey Player Vivek Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav...

Paris Olympic 2024: MP Govt Announces ₹ 1 Crore Award To Hockey Player Vivek Sagar; CM Mohan Yadav...

Miscreants On Mobile Theft Spree In Jabalpur; Borrow Phone From Women To Make Call & Flee With It To...

Miscreants On Mobile Theft Spree In Jabalpur; Borrow Phone From Women To Make Call & Flee With It To...

Naag Panchami 2024: Devotees Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple; Opens Once-In-A-Year...

Naag Panchami 2024: Devotees Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple; Opens Once-In-A-Year...

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Raped By Neighbour When Mom & Dad Were Out For Work

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Raped By Neighbour When Mom & Dad Were Out For Work