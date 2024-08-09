Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Raped By Neighbour When Mom & Dad Were Out For Work

Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Raped, Assaulted By Neighbour In Absence Of Parents; FIR Registered | Representative Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a 7-year-old girl was raped and assaulted while she was alone at home. The incident came to light on Friday from Rairu Distillery in Old Cantonment Police Station jurisdiction, said the police.

According to information, a 35-year-old woman resident of Jatara in Tikamgarh, lodged a complaint with police stating her daughter was sexually exploited when she and her husband had gone to work. The woman had accused their neighbour Rameshwar, who lives in the same village.

She said he came to the house and started misbehaving with their sleeping daughter. When the she resisted, the accused beat her up and tied her hands and legs and rapes her.

Incident witnessed by neighbouring woman

The incident was witnessed by a woman in neighbourhood. When she heard the girl crying and peeped at the house, the accused was committing the crime. When the woman raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot.

After the incident, the victim's family reached the police station and complained to the police. The Cantonment police have registered a case on the complaint of the family and started searching for the accused. The police are now raiding the accused's related hideouts to arrest him.

Additional SP Niranjan Sharma said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family and the accused is being searched for and the accused will be caught soon.