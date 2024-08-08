 Police Encounter: Second Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalPolice Encounter: Second Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Police Encounter: Second Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

According to information, Mayank Bhadoria is the main accused in the murder and robbery of a woman in the Madhoganj police station area on July 29.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Police Conducts Another Encounter With Criminal Accused Of Multiple Robberies, Murders  | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have conducted another short encounter with a criminal accused of robbing and murdering a woman. The criminal was shot in his leg and undergoing treatment at present, said the police on Friday.

According to information, Mayank Bhadoria, the main accused in the murder and robbery of a woman in the Madhoganj police station area on July 29, was caught by police early on Friday morning. He had sustained a bullet injury in his leg after the encounter.

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Rohit Agrees To Be Head Of Poddar Firm If Dadi Gets Abhira & Armaan Married
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming: Rohit Agrees To Be Head Of Poddar Firm If Dadi Gets Abhira & Armaan Married
UP: 9th Woman Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Fear Of Serial Killer Grips Bareilly
UP: 9th Woman Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Fear Of Serial Killer Grips Bareilly
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
Pidilite Zooms More Than 3% After Net Profit Jumps 21% In Q1 Earnings
Pidilite Zooms More Than 3% After Net Profit Jumps 21% In Q1 Earnings

FP Photo

Read Also
Murder Accused Held After Encounter With Police In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior
article-image

Accused fired at police

In the matter, the police said, “At around 4 Am, we received information that Bhadoria was near Bara village in the Chawni police station limits. The crime branch police reached the location and surrounded the area. During the confrontation, Bhadoria fired at the police, who returned fire, resulting in Bhadoria being shot in the leg. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the trauma centre for treatment. Bhadoria has multiple cases of murder and robbery registered against him.”

FP Photo

Read Also
Three Women Seal Shivling With Bricks & Cement In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior; Give This BIZZARE Reason...
article-image

Another accused was arrested on August 1

On August 1, the police had previously apprehended Akash Jadaun during a short encounter. He was the leader of the gang involved in the murder of Anita Gupta and the robbery of a gold chain from Sarita Parihar in Deendayal Nagar. Following the incident, the police also arrested another gang member, Soham Bhadoria.

The police had been actively pursuing Mayank Bhadoria, the third member of this gang, ever since. This gang had caused widespread panic in the city with their series of murders and robberies. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Police Encounter: Second Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Police Encounter: Second Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Bhopal: City Streets Reverberate With Loud Bikes

Bhopal: City Streets Reverberate With Loud Bikes

MP: Govt To Identify Dilapidated Houses Across State; Water, Electricity Connections To Be Snapped

MP: Govt To Identify Dilapidated Houses Across State; Water, Electricity Connections To Be Snapped

Bhopal: 10 Commissions Functioning Either Without Chairpersons Or Members Or Both; Target Groups...

Bhopal: 10 Commissions Functioning Either Without Chairpersons Or Members Or Both; Target Groups...

Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma’s Remark Over Bangladesh-Like Unrest In India Kicks Up Row

Madhya Pradesh: Sajjan Singh Verma’s Remark Over Bangladesh-Like Unrest In India Kicks Up Row