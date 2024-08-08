Police Encounter: Second Accused Of Woman's Murder & Robbery Arrested In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior Police Conducts Another Encounter With Criminal Accused Of Multiple Robberies, Murders | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police have conducted another short encounter with a criminal accused of robbing and murdering a woman. The criminal was shot in his leg and undergoing treatment at present, said the police on Friday.

According to information, Mayank Bhadoria, the main accused in the murder and robbery of a woman in the Madhoganj police station area on July 29, was caught by police early on Friday morning. He had sustained a bullet injury in his leg after the encounter.

FP Photo

Read Also Murder Accused Held After Encounter With Police In Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior

Accused fired at police

In the matter, the police said, “At around 4 Am, we received information that Bhadoria was near Bara village in the Chawni police station limits. The crime branch police reached the location and surrounded the area. During the confrontation, Bhadoria fired at the police, who returned fire, resulting in Bhadoria being shot in the leg. He was subsequently arrested and taken to the trauma centre for treatment. Bhadoria has multiple cases of murder and robbery registered against him.”

FP Photo

Another accused was arrested on August 1

On August 1, the police had previously apprehended Akash Jadaun during a short encounter. He was the leader of the gang involved in the murder of Anita Gupta and the robbery of a gold chain from Sarita Parihar in Deendayal Nagar. Following the incident, the police also arrested another gang member, Soham Bhadoria.

The police had been actively pursuing Mayank Bhadoria, the third member of this gang, ever since. This gang had caused widespread panic in the city with their series of murders and robberies.